This Jio prepaid plan offers 336 days (which is around 11 months) of validity and enables the user to enjoy unlimited voice calling to any network across the country.

Reliance Jio, led by Mukesh Ambani, stands as India’s largest telecom operator, reshaping how Indians use smartphones. With a subscriber base now exceeding 490 million, Jio continues to break new ground in the industry. Recently, Jio updated its recharge options, which led to price increases for several plans. Despite this, the company remains committed to offering affordable deals, including a newly launched long-term prepaid plan designed for users seeking convenience and cost efficiency.

Details of the New Rs 895 Plan

• Price: Rs 895

• Validity: 336 days (approximately 11 months)

• Benefits:

• Unlimited voice calling to any network in India

• 24GB of high-speed data, with a monthly cap of 2GB

• 50 free SMS to any network

This plan is ideal for users prioritising calling over data usage. It suits senior citizens and budget-conscious individuals who prefer not to recharge frequently.

The Rs 895 plan is exclusively available for JioPhone and Jio Bharat Phone users. It is not compatible with standard smartphones. Users seeking to adopt this plan may need to switch to a JioPhone, specifically designed to support such budget-friendly offerings.

Jio’s introduction of this long-validity plan is expected to intensify competition in the telecom sector, particularly for rivals like Airtel. By offering nearly a year of uninterrupted service at an affordable price, Jio is catering to consumers seeking a low-cost, hassle-free option.

Jio’s Rs 895 long-term prepaid plan provides an excellent solution for those prioritising affordability and convenience. With its focus on unlimited calling and minimal data usage, the plan is set to appeal to a niche market while solidifying Jio’s reputation as a provider of cost-effective telecom solutions.