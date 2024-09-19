Twitter
Good news for Reliance Jio customers, Mukesh Ambani offers free Jio AirFiber subscription for just...

New customers can also qualify for the offer by signing up for a new JioAirFiber connection and selecting the special 3-month Diwali plan priced at Rs 2,222.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

Good news for Reliance Jio customers, Mukesh Ambani offers free Jio AirFiber subscription for just...
    Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has introduced the Diwali Dhamaka offer for its AirFiber users, in this offer, Jio is providing customers with a chance to get a 1-year free Jio AirFiber connection. This promotion, available from September 18 to November 3, 2024, can be accessed by new and existing JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users.

    New Jio AirFiber customers can unlock the free JioAirFiber subscription by shopping for products worth Rs 20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital, MyJio store, or affiliated outlets. Customers will automatically become eligible for the offer. The purchase can include a variety of products, from smartphones to home appliances, making this a flexible deal for those looking to upgrade their tech.

    As an alternative, new users can also be eligible for the promotion by signing up for a new JioAirFiber connection and selecting the special 3-month Diwali plan priced at Rs 2,222.

    In the meantime, current JioFiber or JioAirFiber customers are eligible to receive the same complimentary one-year membership. They only need to recharge with the same Rs 2,222, 3-month Diwali package in order to accomplish this. This plan extends their service without additional costs for the next year, ensuring they continue to enjoy the reliable connectivity that JioAirFiber offers.

    Upon activating a new connection or selecting the Diwali plan, discounts will be sent to qualified users. Customers will receive 12 monthly vouchers equal to the value of their active AirFiber package from November 2024 to October 2025. Any Reliance Digital, MyJio, JioPoint, or JioMart Digital-only store is eligible to use these vouchers.

    Every discount has a 30-day expiration date and can be applied to orders for gadgets totalling at least Rs 15,000. Customers can now take advantage of additional savings by making purchases all year long and receiving additional discounts. In essence, Jio uses these monthly prizes to provide its users with continuous value in addition to free internet.

    The offer does have a deadline, though. From September 18, 2024, until November 3, 2024, is when the Diwali Dhamaka offer is available. To take advantage of the advantages for the upcoming year, interested clients should subscribe to JioAirFiber or renew their account. The recharge plans provide free AirFiber connectivity in addition to some other incentives like e-commerce vouchers, Zomato Gold memberships, and OTT subscriptions. The anniversary incentives expire on September 8, 2024, but the Diwali Dhamaka promotion continues the celebration, this time with an emphasis on JioAirFiber, the company's well-liked service.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
