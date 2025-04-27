TCS share price rose by Rs 135 (4.09 per cent) in five days and closed at Rs 3,434 on Friday (April 25).

TCS news: Tata Group's IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), emerged as the biggest winner this week after its market valuation surged by Rs 53,692.42 crore. The IT major earned the most among the top 10 firms in five days (Monday to Friday). The company has a market cap of Rs 12,47,281.40 crore. During this time, the TCS share price rose by Rs 135 (4.09 per cent) and closed at Rs 3,434 on Friday (April 25). The Tata Group firm is the largest IT firm in India. Moreover, the combined market valuation of six of the top-10 valued firms, including TCS, soared by Rs 1,18,626.24 crore this week.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge climbed 659.33 points or 0.83 per cent, and the NSE Nifty went up by 187.7 points or 0.78 per cent. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, TCS, State Bank of India (SBI), Narayana Murthy's Infosys and ITC were the winners, while Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever took a hit in their valuation.

Reliance added Rs 34,507.55 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 17,59,276.14 crore. The market valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 24,919.58 crore to Rs 6,14,766.06 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied by Rs 2,907.85 crore to Rs 14,61,842.17 crore. SBI's mcap climbed Rs 1,472.57 crore to Rs 7,12,854.03 crore. Reliance retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

