Good news for railway passengers! Train fares to be reduced from this date

There is good news for railway passengers. From December 10, they will be able to travel on unreserved tickets in 31 trains. Indian Railways has ordered the restoration of all the trains that were operational before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, Railways had imposed several restrictions on the operation of trains in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the restrictions have been withdrawn. This will be of great benefit to the railway passengers. After this announcement, they will have to pay less fare for travelling in normal trains. However, the passengers will still have to follow the COVID-19 protocol during the journey.

During the pandemic, Railways started running trains in special category to control the crowd in trains and provide convenience to the passengers. The fare of special trains is more than the normal train. Railways has also given the status of Mail Express to about 70 percent of the passenger trains. Passengers had to pay more fare to travel in these.

Along with this, in the coaches reserved for Divyang and women, the concerned passengers will be able to travel without any hassle by taking unreserved tickets. Here are the trains where passengers will get the facility to travel on unreserved tickets.

- Hemkunt Express

- Dehradun-Amritsar Junction- Dehradun Express

- Jammu Tawi - Varanasi - Jammu Tawi Express

- Hoshiarpur-Delhi-Hoshiarpur

- Chandigarh - Prayagraj Sangam - Chandigarh Express

- Fazilka-Delhi Junction-Fazilka

- Unchahar Express

- Amritsar-New Delhi-Amritsar

- Daulatpur Chowk-Delhi Junction-Daulatpur

- Bareilly-New Delhi- Bareilly Intercity

- Bareilly-Varanasi-Bareilly Intercity

- Bareilly - Prayagraj Sangam - Bareilly Passenger

- Dehradun-Varanasi-Dehradun Express

- Dehradun-Delhi Junction- Dehradun Mussoorie Express

- Delhi Junction-Pratapgarh Junction- Delhi Junction Padmavat Express

- Jalandhar City - New Delhi - Jalandhar City Express

- New Delhi-Lohia Khas Junction-New Delhi Sarbat Da Bhala Express

- Moga Intercity

- Prayagraj Nauchandi Express

- Varanasi Junction-Lucknow-Varanasi Junction Superfast Shuttle Express