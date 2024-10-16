The new easy return service will allow customers to process a return or exchange request within just 10 minutes of the request being initiated.

The quick-commerce service, Blinkit is set to expand its operations with the introduction of easy return services. The arm of Zomato, known for delivering goods to consumers within 10 minutes, has launched a new feature that allows consumers to initiate returns or exchanges. The company aims to enhance the customers’ experience with easy return services for clothing and footwear for now. The feature, tested in Delhi NCR, has been rolled out in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Bangalore.

Taking to X(formerly known as Twitter), Blinkit co-founder Albinder Dhindsa announced the service that will alleviate size anxiety among customers within 10-minute. “Introducing Easy Returns on Blinkit!Customers can initiate a return/ exchange in case of a size or fit issue with the delivered product. This solves a crucial problem of size anxiety for categories like clothing and footwear.The cool part - return or exchange will happen within 10 minutes of raising a request!We've been testing this in Delhi NCR for a couple of weeks and have now enabled it for Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. More cities to be added soon!”

According to Albinder, the service-testing has been done in Delhi NCR and soon the feature will be enabled in other cities. Currently, the service is rolled out in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Pune with expansion plan in additional cities. Blinkit’s latest feature mark shift in the customers’ behavior with the quick-commerce platform. Traditionally focused on groceries and essentials, the feature will broaden the company’s spectrum within fashion industry.

Meanwhile, Blinkit had earlier introduced a feature allowing businesses to add their Goods and Services Tax Identification Number(GSTIN) while purchasing products. The feature responded to growing demand from customers, enabling businesses to claim GST input credits. The feature helped businesses looking to reduce costs while purchasing items that fall under the highest GST bracket.