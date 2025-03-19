This marks the company's second attempt to enter India’s life and general insurance market.

Global insurance giant Allianz SE is planning a new partnership with Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Financial Services after ending its 24-year joint venture with the Bajaj Group, according to a report by The Economic Times. This marks Allianz’s second attempt to enter India’s life and general insurance market.

As part of its exit, Allianz will sell its 26% stake in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance to Bajaj for $2.8 billion. The payment may be made in multiple installments.

The report suggests that discussions between Allianz and Reliance Industries (RIL), which owns Jio Financial, have been ongoing for months. Talks gained momentum after Allianz’s plans to exit the Bajaj partnership became public last October. In recent weeks, discussions have become more serious, sources said.

Before Allianz can move forward with Jio, it must step down as a promoter of its current ventures. The new partnership will be announced once it receives approvals from regulatory bodies like the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

If the deal goes through, it will mark a significant shift in India’s insurance sector, with Jio Financial strengthening its presence and Allianz securing a new foothold in the market.