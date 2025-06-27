The company said in a press release that JioBlackRock Broking aims to bring affordable, transparent, and technology-driven execution capabilities to Indian investors. Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) is a Core Investment Company, registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

In what may be called good news for Mukesh Ambani and his Reliance Group, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted a certificate of registration to Jio BlackRock Broking Private Limited (JBBPL) to operate as a stockbroker and clearing member. Jio BlackRock, is a 50:50 joint venture between Reliance Industries broking firm Jio Financial Services (JFSL) and BlackRock. Consequently, Jio Financial Services (JFS) shares registered a rise of 4.36% higher and traded at Rs 326.65 on June 27, 2025, at the BSE. It traded at Rs 312.45 at its previous closing price.

Reacting to the SEBI approval, Marc Pilgrem, Managing Director and CEO of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited, said, "We are delighted to receive SEBI’s final approval for JioBlackRock Broking which moves us closer to contributing to India’s continued evolution from a nation of savers to a nation of investors. With JioBlackRock Investment Advisers, we will be able to offer personalised advice to retail investors"

Echoing the sentiments, Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO, Jio Financial Services Limited said, "These are exciting times for us. Even as JioBlackRock’s Asset Management arm introduces innovative mutual funds to the market, and JioBlackRock Investment Advisers prepares to launch operations, the approval for the broking entity adds another dimension to our strategy of democratising investments in India, through easily accessible and digital-first solutions.

The company said in a press release that JioBlackRock Broking aims to bring affordable, transparent, and technology-driven execution capabilities to Indian investors. Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) is a Core Investment Company, registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Finance Limited, Jio Insurance Broking Limited, Jio Payment Solutions Limited, Jio Leasing Services Limited, Jio Finance Platform and Service Limited, and Jio Payments Bank Limited.