Five months after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) invited private companies to help transform open land near the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has emerged as the front-runner. A proposal recommending RIL for the project has now been sent to the municipal commissioner for approval, according to reports. Once approved, Reliance will be required to submit detailed plans, including designs and a timeline, for developing the space. The goal is to turn the reclaimed land into green areas with gardens, cycling tracks, and public spaces like amphitheatres.

The 10.58-km Mumbai Coastal Road connects Marine Drive’s Princess Street Flyover to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL). Of this stretch, 7.5 km is still under construction. Tata Sons is already working on developing a 5-hectare portion of the land.

Out of the total 111 hectares reclaimed from the sea, BMC wants to convert 70 hectares into public green spaces. The remaining 53 hectares, from Breach Candy to Worli, were included in an Expression of Interest (EoI) call earlier this year. The civic body invited private companies and voluntary groups to design, develop, and maintain these areas.

Several major companies showed interest, including Jindal, Raymond, RPG Foundation, Vedanta, and Reliance. The BMC set a project cost of around Rs 400 crore but made it clear that the development would be funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions from the selected company.

One of the key requirements in the EoI was prior experience—applicants needed to have handled similar projects within the past five years.

Although the BMC shared a basic plan for the stretch from Priyadarshini Park to Worli in March 2024, no final design has been approved yet.

If all goes well, this project could mark a major step in reshaping Mumbai’s coastline—not just with roads, but with green spaces for people to enjoy.