Good news for Mukesh Ambani as this firm's shares rise after Donald Trump announced tariffs on...; company is...

After US President Donald Trump announced tariffs, shares of a Mukesh Ambani-led firm soared on Tuesday. Let's discover details.

Shares of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s venture, Alok Industries, jumped more than 17 per cent on Tuesday, i.e., July 8. The stock price reached an intraday high of Rs 23.50, up from the previous close of Rs 20.07—marking a 17.67% rise in the last month. The stock was active on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with significant trading volume and price changes.

Notably, the total turnover on the counter was Rs 375.9 crore, with the firm gaining a market capitalisation of Rs 11,410.12 crore.

Kranti Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at Wealthmills Securities, said that while textile stocks, including Alok Industries will be in focus today as the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump imposed a tariff of 35 per cent on Bangladeshi imports, prompting customers to look up to domestic players.

Pertinent to note that as of March 2025, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) owns a 40.01 per cent stake in Alok Industries, and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company owns 34.99 per cent.

"Alok Industries is bullish but also overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 23.8. Investors should be booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 21.75 could lead to a downward target of Rs 18.5 in the near term,” SEBI-registered independent analyst A.R. Ramachandran was quoted as saying by BusinessToday.

About Alok Industries

Founded in Mumbai in 1986, Alok Industries own a wide product profile—including yarns, garments, bedsheets, and towels. In 2020, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) acquired Alok along with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company.