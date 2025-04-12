This rapid growth is mainly because of JioHotstar’s low pricing and its live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in multiple languages.

Mukesh Ambani’s JioHotstar, India’s biggest streaming platform, has crossed a major milestone by reaching over 200 million paid subscribers. It is now the third-largest video streaming service in the world, following Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

This rapid growth is mainly because of JioHotstar’s low pricing and its live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in multiple languages. The platform has become a favorite for millions of viewers across the country.

The announcement was made by Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of JioStar. He shared the news after the joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and Walt Disney Co., which now jointly operate JioHotstar.

“This makes us one of the largest streaming services in the world,” said Shankar. He also called the achievement of 200 million paid users “deeply satisfying.”

In the global streaming race, JioHotstar stands behind only Netflix and Prime Video. As India’s OTT (Over-The-Top) market grows quickly, global streaming companies are facing tough competition from local giants like JioHotstar.

While JioHotstar’s rise has been fueled by sports content like the IPL, other platforms are working on different strategies. Netflix is investing in original Indian content, while Prime Video is teaming up with services like Apple TV+ and Crunchyroll.

Shankar also mentioned that the company aims to bring every possible viewer in India onto its platform. “Our ambition is to reach every potential customer in the country,” he said, highlighting their focus on both reach and content diversity.

With its affordable prices and strong sports offerings, JioHotstar is set to challenge global streaming giants in the coming years. The battle between Mukesh Ambani’s platform and global leaders like Netflix and Amazon will only intensify.