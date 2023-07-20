Headlines

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani: Reliance Jio Financial Services now Rs 1.64 lakh crore firm; stock price is..

Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani’s Jio Financial Services have now reached a new height, with the valuation of the company now touching the USD 20 billion mark.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

As Mukesh Ambani and his family continue to make strides in the business world by being the most influential business family in India, his son Akash Ambani’s company Jio Financial Services has now touched a new height by being valued at USD 20 billion.

Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani’s company has now touched a new height in business by being valued at USD 20 billion, which comes out to over Rs 1.64 lakh crore in Indian currency. This comes after a special session was conducted to determine the trading value of the company.

Reliance, which is considered to be India’s most valuable company in the current economy, will be trading on the stock market without the Jio Financial Services unit. Jio Financial Services Ltd was priced at Rs 261.85 ($3.19) apiece based on the difference between Reliance’s stock price at Wednesday’s close.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries had issued a statement saying that after the spinoff, the Jio Financial Services stock would be equal to 4.77 percent of the closing price of RIL that day, putting the value of Akash Ambani’s firm at Rs 133 apiece.

The sky-high valuation of USD 20 billion surpassed the predictions made by top firms like JP Morgan, Axis Securities, and Avendus Spark, which had valued the company at USD 14 billion.

The valuation of Akash Ambani’s company is expected to take Mukesh Ambani’s business empire to another level, taking Reliance one step closer to resembling a similar status as the Alibaba Group or the Tencent Group. Reliance has already made its presence in telecom and e-commerce, now expanding its horizons in retail.

Akash Ambani’s Jio is not the only thing making Mukesh Ambani proud, but daughter Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail has also signed multiple multi-million deals to bring foreign brands to India at a discounted rate, taking the Ambani brand a step forward.

READ | Meet Mukesh Ambani’s close aide, one-time billionaire, who left his business to join Reliance Industries, took no salary

