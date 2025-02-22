This decision comes shortly after Meta laid off 5% of its workforce, reportedly targeting underperforming employees

Meta executives will receive significantly higher bonuses this year following a corporate filing on Thursday that outlined changes to the company’s executive bonus plan. Under the new structure, top executives will be eligible for bonuses up to 200% of their base salary, a steep increase from the previous 75%, according to reports.

However, the bonus hike does not apply to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Meta’s board of directors approved the decision on February 13, stating that executive compensation was previously “at or below the 15th percentile” compared to rival companies. The new structure aims to bring executive pay in line with the 50th percentile of industry peers.

This decision comes shortly after Meta laid off 5% of its workforce, reportedly targeting underperforming employees. In addition, a Financial Times report revealed that Meta has cut its annual stock-option distribution by about 10% for thousands of employees, with the impact varying by location and role.

Despite these cost-cutting measures, Meta’s stock has seen impressive growth. Over the past year, it has surged more than 47%, closing at $694.84 on Thursday. The rise is driven by strong investor confidence in Meta’s digital advertising revenue and its investments in artificial intelligence.

In January, the company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $48.39 billion, marking a 21% increase from the previous year.