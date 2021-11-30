Good news for labourers: Get Rs 36,000 pension for just Rs 2 a day

The central government will now give pensions to the labourers as well under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana. It is a great scheme for the workers of the unorganized sector and under this, street vendors, rickshaw pullers, construction workers and people associated with the unorganized sector will be helped to secure their old age. The government guarantees pensions to the labourers under this scheme. By saving just Rs 2 per day in this scheme, you can get a pension of Rs 36,000 annually.

On starting this scheme, you will have to deposit Rs 55 every month. That is, by saving about Rs 2 a day at the age of 18, you can get a pension of Rs 36,000 annually. If a person starts this scheme from the age of 40, then he will have to deposit Rs 200 every month. You will start getting a pension after 60 years of age. After 60 years, you will get a pension of Rs 3,000 per month i.e. Rs 36,000 per year.

To take advantage of this scheme, you must have a savings bank account and an Aadhaar card. The age of the person should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years.

For this, you will have to register for the scheme in the Common Service Center (CSC) Workers can register themselves on the portal in the CSC centre. The government has also created a web portal for this scheme. All the information online through these centres will go to the Government of India.

For registration, you will need your Aadhaar card, savings or Jan Dhan bank account passbook, mobile number. Apart from this, a consent letter will have to be given which will also have to be given in the bank branch where the worker will have a bank account, so that money can be deducted for the pension from his bank account in time.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Pension Scheme, any unorganized sector worker, whose age is less than 40 years and not taking advantage of any government scheme, can take advantage. Notably, the monthly income of the person applying for this scheme should be less than Rs 15 thousand.

For this scheme, the office of the Labour Department, LIC, EPFO ​​has been made Shramik Facilitation Center by the government. By going here, workers can get information about the scheme. The government has issued toll-free number 18002676888 for the scheme. You can also get information about the scheme by calling this number.