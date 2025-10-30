Good news for Jio users! Mukesh Ambani's Reliance ties up with Google to offer Gemini Pro plan FREE for...

The limited-period offer opens on October 30. It is available to Jio customers under 25 years of age on eligible Unlimited 5G plans.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who runs India's largest telecom company, has brought an impressive offer for Reliance Jio users. Reliance Industries Ltd, through its subsidiary Reliance Intelligence Ltd, has partnered with Google to offer Jio users aged 18–25 free access to Google’s Gemini Pro AI service worth up to Rs 35,000 for 18 months. The limited-period offer opens on October 30. It is available to Jio customers under 25 years of age on eligible Unlimited 5G plans, without any additional cost to Jio.

Google AI Pro plan for Jio users

Google will offer Google’s AI Pro plan with the latest version of Google Gemini to eligible Jio users free of charge for 18 months. This offer includes higher access to Google’s most capable Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app higher limits to generate stunning images and videos with their state-of-the-art Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models Expanded access to Notebook LM for study and research, 2 TB of cloud storage and more. This 18-month offer is worth Rs 35,100.

How to activate the Google AI Pro offer?

Eligible Jio users will be able to easily activate this offer via the MyJio app. Eligible users on 5G Unlimited prepaid or postpaid plans starting at Rs 349 can activate the offer via the 'Claim Now' banner in the MyJio app. The rollout will commence with early access for 18- to 25-year-old users on unlimited 5G plans. It will swiftly expand to include every Jio customer nationwide in the shortest time possible.

Accelerating AI Innovation with Google’s AI Hardware Accelerators

Reliance also announced a partnership with Google Cloud to broaden access to its advanced AI hardware accelerators, Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). This will enable more organisations to train and deploy larger, more complex AI models, as well as deliver faster inferencing to help execute highly demanding projects and accelerate AI adoption across the broader India AI ecosystem.

Gemini Enterprise for Indian Businesses

This expanded collaboration also establishes Reliance Intelligence as a strategic go-to-market partner for Google Cloud, driving the adoption of Gemini Enterprise across Indian organisations.

What is Gemini Enterprise?

Gemini Enterprise is a next-generation, unified agentic AI platform for businesses that brings the best of Google AI to every employee, for every workflow. It empowers teams to discover, create, share, and run AI agents—all in one secure environment. Reliance Intelligence will also develop and offer its own pre-built enterprise AI agents in Gemini Enterprise, expanding the available choice of both Google-built and third-party agents to users.