Good news for Jio users! Mukesh Ambani's Reliance ties up with Google to offer Gemini Pro plan FREE for...

BUSINESS
The limited-period offer opens on October 30. It is available to Jio customers under 25 years of age on eligible Unlimited 5G plans.
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who runs India's largest telecom company, has brought an impressive offer for Reliance Jio users. Reliance Industries Ltd, through its subsidiary Reliance Intelligence Ltd, has partnered with Google to offer Jio users aged 18–25 free access to Google’s Gemini Pro AI service worth up to Rs 35,000 for 18 months. The limited-period offer opens on October 30. It is available to Jio customers under 25 years of age on eligible Unlimited 5G plans, without any additional cost to Jio.
FREE BENEFITS WORTH ₹35,100— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) October 30, 2025
FREE pro plan of Google Gemini for 18-months (worth ₹35,100) for Jio users aged 18–25 years (early access) using an eligible Unlimited 5G plan.
Enjoy unlimited chats, 2TB cloud storage, video generation on Veo 3.1, image generation with Nano… pic.twitter.com/O5Pqpo2K4r
Reliance also announced a partnership with Google Cloud to broaden access to its advanced AI hardware accelerators, Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). This will enable more organisations to train and deploy larger, more complex AI models, as well as deliver faster inferencing to help execute highly demanding projects and accelerate AI adoption across the broader India AI ecosystem.
This expanded collaboration also establishes Reliance Intelligence as a strategic go-to-market partner for Google Cloud, driving the adoption of Gemini Enterprise across Indian organisations.
Gemini Enterprise is a next-generation, unified agentic AI platform for businesses that brings the best of Google AI to every employee, for every workflow. It empowers teams to discover, create, share, and run AI agents—all in one secure environment. Reliance Intelligence will also develop and offer its own pre-built enterprise AI agents in Gemini Enterprise, expanding the available choice of both Google-built and third-party agents to users.