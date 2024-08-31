Good news for Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers unlimited 5G, Netflix subscription, free voice calling for just Rs...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rahul Gandhi to visit US on September 8, will address Indian diaspora in first foreign trip as LoP

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

Kangana Ranaut reacts to her controversial comments, calling Ranbir 'serial skirt chaser': 'Swami Vivekananda thodi..'

This film had father playing lead hero in son's production, became superflop, made for Rs 275 crore, earned just Rs..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Madurai to Bengaluru in 7:45 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

Madurai to Bengaluru in 7:45 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

6 animals that are afraid of dark

6 animals that are afraid of dark

Best gear cycles to buy under Rs 10000

Best gear cycles to buy under Rs 10000

9 Indian actors who are doctors

9 Indian actors who are doctors

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

This film had father playing lead hero in son's production, became superflop, made for Rs 275 crore, earned just Rs..

This film had father playing lead hero in son's production, became superflop, made for Rs 275 crore, earned just Rs..

HomeBusiness

Business

Good news for Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers unlimited 5G, Netflix subscription, free voice calling for just Rs...

Reliance Jio hiked the price of its prepaid recharge plans offering Netflix subscription.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 02:29 PM IST

Good news for Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers unlimited 5G, Netflix subscription, free voice calling for just Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Reliance Jio has reached a major milestone, with its subscriber base growing to 490 million. The leading telecom provider in India has unveiled two exciting prepaid plans that come with Netflix subscriptions, catering to entertainment enthusiasts.
 
The cost of these entertainment recharge plans has increased by up to Rs 300. There used to be two Jio recharge plans that included a Netflix membership for Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,499, respectively. These plans are currently available on Jio's official website for Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,799, respectively. In addition to other features, the Rs 1,799 plan gives a Netflix Basic membership and the Rs 1,299 plan offers a Netflix Mobile subscription.

For Rs 1,299, users get access to Netflix Content on a single mobile device at a resolution of 480 pixels for three months. They also get access to JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV, as well as 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day.

The Rs 1,799 prepaid recharge plan includes 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling, 3GB of data per day, and Netflix material on multiple devices with up to 720p video streaming quality, all with an 84-day validity.

Jio has also announced a price hike for its other recharge plans in July:

1. 2GB/day (28 days): Now priced at Rs 349, up from Rs 299.

2. 1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to Rs 299, from Rs 239.

3. 3GB/day (28 days): Remains at Rs 449.

4. 1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to Rs 799, up from Rs 666.

5. 2GB/day (84 days): Priced at Rs 859, previously Rs 719.

6. 3GB/day (84 days): Now at Rs 1199, up from Rs 999.

7. 5GB/day (365 days): Now at Rs 3599, up from Rs 2999

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry’s death is ‘incredibly remorseful’, set to plead guilty

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry’s death is ‘incredibly remorseful’, set to plead guilty

‘Come quickly...': Audio clips of phone calls from RG Kar Hospital to victim's father spark fresh controversy

‘Come quickly...': Audio clips of phone calls from RG Kar Hospital to victim's father spark fresh controversy

Viral video: Giant crocodile rescued after wandering into Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur Parapa village, watch

Viral video: Giant crocodile rescued after wandering into Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur Parapa village, watch

Smriti Irani gets candid on arch rival Rahul Gandhi's 'changed politics', says 'he thinks he's tasted...'

Smriti Irani gets candid on arch rival Rahul Gandhi's 'changed politics', says 'he thinks he's tasted...'

Indian government issues warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker may target...

Indian government issues warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker may target...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement