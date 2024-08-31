Good news for Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers unlimited 5G, Netflix subscription, free voice calling for just Rs...

Reliance Jio hiked the price of its prepaid recharge plans offering Netflix subscription.

Reliance Jio has reached a major milestone, with its subscriber base growing to 490 million. The leading telecom provider in India has unveiled two exciting prepaid plans that come with Netflix subscriptions, catering to entertainment enthusiasts.



The cost of these entertainment recharge plans has increased by up to Rs 300. There used to be two Jio recharge plans that included a Netflix membership for Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,499, respectively. These plans are currently available on Jio's official website for Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,799, respectively. In addition to other features, the Rs 1,799 plan gives a Netflix Basic membership and the Rs 1,299 plan offers a Netflix Mobile subscription.

For Rs 1,299, users get access to Netflix Content on a single mobile device at a resolution of 480 pixels for three months. They also get access to JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV, as well as 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day.

The Rs 1,799 prepaid recharge plan includes 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling, 3GB of data per day, and Netflix material on multiple devices with up to 720p video streaming quality, all with an 84-day validity.

Jio has also announced a price hike for its other recharge plans in July:

1. 2GB/day (28 days): Now priced at Rs 349, up from Rs 299.

2. 1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to Rs 299, from Rs 239.

3. 3GB/day (28 days): Remains at Rs 449.

4. 1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to Rs 799, up from Rs 666.

5. 2GB/day (84 days): Priced at Rs 859, previously Rs 719.

6. 3GB/day (84 days): Now at Rs 1199, up from Rs 999.

7. 5GB/day (365 days): Now at Rs 3599, up from Rs 2999