Good news for Jio users! Mukesh Ambani launches bumper anniversary offers; know benefits, eligibility, how to avail

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has completed 9 years after it was launched on September 5, 2016, on Teacher’s Day. On its 9th anniversary this year, Jio has announced various celebratory offers in which the company is offering various benefits under some of its plans.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has completed 9 years after it was launched on September 5, 2016, on Teacher’s Day. On its 9th anniversary this year, Jio has announced various celebratory offers in which the company is offering various benefits under some of its plans. The telecom service provider has announced many celebratory offers under which it will give gold, gift and many free services across its brands-telecom, e-retail, entertainment, and more.

What are Jio special offers during anniversary celebrations?

Reliance Jio is offering various celebratory offers to mark its anniversary under its Rs 349, 899 and Rs 999 plans. So how will Jio consumers benefit from its special plan offers? Reliance Jio is offering special benefit plans as part of its celebratory offers on the occasion of its 9th anniversary. If a consumer purchases Jio Gold through Jio Finance, the company will offer 2% extra. Also, the company is providing a 90-day subscription to JioHotstar for both mobile and TV, valued at Rs 299.

Consumers who buy certain products from Reliance Digital will get discount benefits of Rs 399. The offer is extended to Ajio as well, as shopping worth Rs 1000 from the e-retail brand of Reliance will attract discounts of upto Rs 200. Not just this, the consumers will also get subscriptions of three months of Zomato Gold and 1 month of JioSaavn Pro.

Reliance is also offering 6 months of Netmeds membership which aids users in ordering medicines online. By booking domestic flights from EaseMyTrip the company is offering a discount of upto Rs 2220. Jio consumers can also use 50GB of JioAICloud storage. Reliance Jio is also offering unlimited 5G data.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio beats Airtel and Vi again, adds highest wireless subscribers in...

How to avail Jio offers with its mobile plans?

Under Rs 349 plan the consumers will get: 2GB daily data for 28 days, unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS.

Under Rs 899 consumers will get: 2GB daily data for 90 days along with 20GB extra data. Users will also get unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS.

Under Rs 999 consumers will get: 2GB daily data for 98 days, unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS.