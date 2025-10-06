Good news for iPhone users, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here

Diwali bonanza on Flipkart slashes iPhone 16 Pro Max price by up to Rs 55,000. Get the 256GB model at Rs 1,09,999 with exchange offers, bank discounts, and EMI options. Limited-time deal for buyers looking to upgrade to Apple’s flagship this festive season.

With Diwali just around the corner, Flipkart has rolled out one of its most aggressive discounts ever on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The 256 GB variant is now available at Rs 1,09,999, down from its launch price of Rs 1,34,999, a reduction of Rs 25,000 in itself.

But that’s not all. When you stack exchange offers, bank discounts, and EMI incentives, the total savings can soar to Rs 35,000-Rs 55,000 across many regions.

Deal breakdown and offers

Base Discount: Rs 1,09,999 for the 256 GB model.

Bank Card Deals: HDFC credit card users may get additional discounts (up to Rs 5,000) or EMI perks.

Exchange Bonus: Flipkart’s exchange program allows users to trade in older devices (iPhone or otherwise) for up to Rs 55,790 discount, depending on condition.

Stacked Savings: Combining all offers can result in astonishing discounts amounting to Rs 35,000-Rs 55,000 off the MRP.

Other variants and pricing

Higher storage variants also got trimming:

The 512 GB model is listed at Rs 1,57,900, reduced from Rs 1,64,900.

The 1 TB variant has seen cuts too, though precise festive prices may depend on location and stock.

What to keep in mind

These offers are limited-time and stock-sensitive; they could disappear quickly in many cities.

Discounts depend heavily on exchange value, bank card eligibility, and region.

Always double-check final amounts at checkout, as some offers may vanish due to availability or backend changes.

This Diwali, buyers wanting to upgrade to Apple’s flagship device have one of the rarest windows to do so affordably. Though the 256 GB iPhone 16 Pro Max drops to Rs 1,09,999 as a base offer, savvy users leveraging exchanges and bank deals may effectively bring the price down to the Rs 80,000‑Rs 95,000 range in many places. If you’ve been eyeing this phone, now is one of the best times. Just move quickly before the deal vanishes.