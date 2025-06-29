The past week turned out to be a great one for investors in the Indian stock market. The market value of nine of the top 10 companies of the 30-share Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange saw a substantial increase.

The past week turned out to be a great one for investors in the Indian stock market. The market value of nine of the top 10 companies of the 30-share Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange saw a substantial increase. Interestingly, the investors of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group earned a staggering Rs 70,000 crores in merely five days!

Alongside Reliance, those who invested in Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank saw a massive gain. Pertinent to note that owing to thesurge in the stock market last week, the combined market cap of nine of the top-10 most valuable companies increased by Rs 2.34 lakh crores. During the period, the BSE Sensex registered a gain of 1,650.73 points or 2 percent in the trading week. Reliance, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were the top three companies to have gained substantially, as per an Aaj Tak report.

Apart from this, companies including Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, SBI, TCS and HUL also bagged massive gains. However, tech giant Infosys emerged as the only company to have incurred a loss.

RIL emerged as the top-earning company

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' market capitalization (Reliance Market Cap) jumped to Rs 20,51,590.51 crore in the five trading days of the last week, taking the investors' gain to Rs 69,556.91 crore during this period, said the report by the outlet.

In terms of earning, telecom giant Bharti Airtel hogged the second spot. The firm's Market Cap reached Rs 11,56,329.94 crore with an increase of Rs 51,860.65 crore. Moreover, HDFC Bank Market Value increased by Rs 37,342.73 crore and jumped to Rs 15,44,624.52 crore.