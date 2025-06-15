The stock of Reliance Home Finance has significantly outpaced the more prominent firms of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, such as Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure.

The stock market has been seeing a significant recovery in Anil Ambani’s group stocks. Although Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power have already attracted the interest of investors with impressive returns in recent months, another Reliance company is subtly surpassing both. This lesser-talked-about stock has produced incredible returns, increasing by about 19% in a week and more than 133% in a month.

Reliance Home Finance, another Reliance Group subsidiary supported by Anil Ambani, is the stock in question.

The stock has produced solid returns throughout a range of periods, per BSE statistics. It increased 18.86% in the last week alone, and 51.08% in the last two weeks. The three-month return is even greater at 149.68%, while the one-month return is an amazing 133.03%. The stock has increased 101.84% in the last six months and 88.94% in the last year.

In the long run, it has produced gains of 120.98% in the first two years, 147.27% in the third, and an astounding 380.63% in the fifth. A 52-week high of Rs 7.84 and a low of Rs 2.15 have been reached by the stock.

At the moment, the company's entire market value is Rs 372.63 crore.

Reliance Home Finance Ltd. is now listed as 'Not Eligible' since it lacks a Durability Score, as per Trendlyne data. A high Durability Score (over 55) often indicates sound and steady financial health, which includes steady income, steady cash flows, and little debt.

A mid-range valuation is indicated by the stock's Valuation Score of 33. According to measures like price-to-book value (P/BV) and price-to-earnings (P/E), this indicates that the stock is neither extremely cheap nor excessively expensive. Just behind Aavas Financiers Ltd., Reliance Home Finance is ranked sixth among its rivals in terms of valuation.

The company has closed below its current P/E of 15.3 almost 79.6% of the time, placing it in the "P/E Sell Zone" at the moment. This implies that the stock might be overpriced in relation to its historical average and that the majority of the possible gains may have already been attained.

Positively, Reliance Home Finance has a high momentum score of 79, which suggests that short-term investor interest is high and that trends are favourable. In general, a high momentum score indicates that the stock is technically outperforming other stocks in the market.