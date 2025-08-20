Good news for Infosys employees, Narayana Murthy's firm gives 80% bonus payout; check details here

Loved Ranbir Kapoor in Animal? Here are 6 iconic anti-heroes who ruled Indian cinema
BUSINESS
Infosys said payout percentages have been tied to performance ratings across different levels.
Infosys, an Indian IT firm, has issued its performance bonus payouts to its employees for the first quarter of FY2025-26. The organisation-wide average payout is fixed at 80 per cent, according to an internal communication, MoneyControl reported. The development comes nearly a month after Infosys reported a strong quarterly earnings performance. In the communication, Infosys said individual performance bonus letters will be uploaded to employees’ e-dockets.
Narayana Murthy's IT company said payout percentages have been tied to performance ratings across different levels.
The bonus is for employees in Band 6 and below, which comprises junior to mid-level staff who receive quarterly bonuses. The bonus percentage will vary based on individual performance. The average for this quarter is better than the last one, which stood at about 65 per cent for eligible employees.
The IT giant declared its Q1 FY26 results on July 23, with a net profit for the quarter that grew 8.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,921 crore, and revenue grew 7.5 per cent to Rs 42,279 crore.
Infosys is one of the largest IT services firms in India, with a market cap of Rs 6.20 lakh crore, as of August 20. The share price was Rs 1,495.10 on Wednesday.