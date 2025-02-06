BUSINESS
Industrialist Narayana Murthy-led Infosys, India's second-largest IT services firm, is to issue annual compensation revision letter to employees before the end of March, as per a report by Economic Times.
The decision was announced during a town hall at the Infosys campus in Bengaluru, the report suggested.
Individual employee ratings have already been communicated with the management. Based on these evaluations, hike percentage will be decided for each employee.
Infosys previously revised salary in November 2023
The IT giant previously revised salaries in November, 2023. For this year, hikes are expected to fall within the range between 6-8 per cent. However, overseas employees will witness slightly lower single-digit increases.
As per Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka, high performers will receive higher increments.
