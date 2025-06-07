Under the new scheme, Rs 700 will be awarded to employees for each interview conducted.

Infosys news: Narayana Murthy's IT firm, Infosys, is India's second-largest software company. The company currently has a market cap of Rs 6.48 lakh crore, as of June 7. It often announces new initiatives for its employees. Now, the company has launched a new initiative offering cash rewards to senior staff members who participate in lateral recruitment interviews. The Bengaluru-based IT firm has introduced this incentive-driven scheme for the first time.

Under the new scheme, 700 points (Rs 700) will be awarded to employees for each interview conducted. Staff members can claim rewards for interviews dating back to January 1, as the programme is being implemented with retrospective effect, ET reported, quoting sources. The cash benefits are restricted to recruitment within India. This initiative recognises staff contribution to the interview process during a period when the IT industry is prioritising lateral recruitment over campus placements.

At the organisation, technical professionals, including track leads, architects and project managers at job levels 5 and 6 (JL5 & JL6) regularly conduct 2-3 rounds of interviews with candidates selected by the talent acquisition team for lateral recruitment, before proceeding to the HR stage.

This initiative aims to motivate team managers and mid-level leadership to acquire external talent and encourage employees to connect with high-calibre candidates, a staff member indicated. The initiative was introduced to address concerns among employees who received modest salary increases of 5-8% for FY24, coupled with reduced performance bonuses for the March quarter.

READ | Meet Indian billionaire who has mines in Zambia, South Africa, now plans to buy diamond giant, his net worth is Rs...

CEO Salil Parekh's annual compensation increased by 22 per cent to Rs 80.6 crore for FY 2025. His basic pay was Rs 7.5 crore, which is similar to a fiscal year ago, while Rs 50 lakh was as retirement benefits. Parekh earned Rs 49.5 crore by exercising stock options as against Rs 39 crore in the same period of last fiscal. His variable pay went up to Rs 23.2 crore in FY25 from Rs 19.8 crore in FY24. Parekh made 752 times the median remuneration, Rs 10.72 lakh, of the company’s employees.