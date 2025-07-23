Good News for Indian Users, payments now possible in foreign countries, their online sites via UPI, know how

To bring more ease in the process of payments, users in India will now have the option to make payments internationally by using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) through PayPal. This has come after the global payments company 'PayPal' has announced the launch of 'PayPal World', a platform created to make the world's largest payment systems accessible with digital wallets. In the beginning, the platform will offer compatibility between PayPal and Venmo, and will be launched initially in its first phase with UPI. This would benefit Indian consumers as it will open the option of shopping from international merchants and pay with ease by using the UPI option without creating any hassle or confusion.

UPI users can make seamless payments

From now on, in case an Indian user window shop an online store in any country like the US or UK and would like to buy any product will see a UPI button after clicking the PayPal option at the time of payment. This will turn the experience of their payment similar to how they would pay in an Indian online store. Their complete transaction would happen through UPI payment.

Ritesh Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of NPCI International Payments Limited, expressed happiness over the initiative. He said, "The integration of UPI on PayPal World's platform will mark a significant step in expanding UPI's global footprint. It aligns with our vision to make cross-border payments more seamless, secure, and inclusive. This collaboration will enhance convenience for Indian users making payments abroad and enable global businesses and merchants to tap into a growing base of UPI users."

Foreign users can avail the new system

The company said that it joined hands with global partners that would provide the company around two billion users globally. These include Mercado Pago (MOU signed, further details being scoped), NPCI International Payments Limited (UPI), PayPal, Tenpay Global, and Venmo. The platform not only benefits indians but also benefits users from foreign countries. These benefits are for PayPal users only. So if a PayPal user travelling to China is making payments at any store or cafe that accepts Weixin Pay, they can still make the payment by scanning that code using their PayPal app.

Similarly, a Venmo user in the US can send money to their loved ones in Germany by submitting the phone number of the receiver and then select the PayPal wallet. This step marks a new beginning for global digital payments, especially for Indian users who rely heavily on UPI for everyday transactions. With PayPal World, sending money or shopping across borders will be easier than ever.