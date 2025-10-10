Good News for Indian employees: THESE sectors to see MAJOR salary hike in 2026, they are...

The survey's findings provide a detailed view of compensation trends, workforce changes, and sector-specific opportunities. This information is valuable for employers, employees, and those who follow the industry.

In 2026, Indian professionals are expected to see a significant increase in their salaries, marking a positive development for the country. According to Aon plc's (NYSE: AON) Annual Salary Increase and Turnover Survey 2025-26 India, salaries are forecast to grow by 9 percent. This reflects the ongoing economic recovery and the increasing need for skilled workers.

The survey, now in its 31st year, is a comprehensive study that analyzes data from over 1,060 companies across 45 industries.

The predicted 9 percent growth represents a slight increase from the 8.9 percent salary growth seen in 2025, despite a slowing global economy. India's strong domestic consumption, significant investments, and proactive policies are supporting a stable economic environment, which is driving the expected salary increases.

Which are the sectors that will see major hike in salaries?

Salary growth is expected to differ across various sectors, with real estate, infrastructure, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) anticipated to be at the forefront. Other industries, including automotive, engineering design services, retail, and life sciences, are also likely to experience slightly higher-than-average increases, which reflects ongoing investments in essential talent pools.

Looking at specific industries, real estate and infrastructure are predicted to have the highest salary increases at 10.9 percent, followed by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at 10 percent. Other sectors with significant increases include engineering design services (9.7 percent), automotive manufacturing (9.6 percent), retail (9.6 percent), and life sciences (9.6 percent), reflecting continued investment in key talent pools.

“India’s growth story remains strong, supported by infrastructure investments and policy measures. Our survey shows that key sectors like real estate and NBFCs are leading the way in talent investment, and businesses are taking a strategic approach to compensation to ensure sustainable growth and workforce stability, even amid global uncertainty,” said Roopank Chaudhary, partner and rewards consulting leader, Talent Solutions for India at AON.

The survey also shows a gradual decrease in employee turnover, with rates dropping to 17.1 percent in 2025 from 17.7 percent in 2024 and 18.7 percent in 2023. This indicates a more stable talent environment, allowing companies to invest in specific upskilling and development programs to build strong workforce pipelines.

Recent tax reforms are also influencing India's compensation landscape. "Simpler compliance and rationalized tax rates are boosting efficiency," noted Amit Kumar Otwani, Associate Partner, Talent Solutions for India at Aon. "Companies that align their rewards strategies with these changes are best positioned to attract and retain top talent, particularly in consumer goods and automotive sectors."