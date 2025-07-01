The inflows have more than doubled in eight years, from USD 61 billion in 2016-17.

Indians living abroad have sent a record amount of money to India via remittances in the last fiscal year. The remittances soared 14 per cent to USD 135.46 billion (around Rs 1154729 crore) in the previous fiscal year to hit the highest on record, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). India has been the biggest recipient of diaspora remittances for more than a decade now. The inflows have more than doubled in eight years, from USD 61 billion in 2016-17.

Biggest recipient of remittances

India tops the list of countries receiving remittances in the world. According to World Bank data, India remains the country receiving the highest remittances in the world. The US, the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Singapore are the top five source nations for the country.

In 2024, Mexico is at number two (USD 68 billion) and China is at number three (USD 48 billion). RBI data showed that the remittances made for 10 per cent of the gross account inflows at $1 trillion during the reported financial year.

Remittances in FY 2023-24

In fiscal year 2023-24, the main source of remittances was from the US at 27.7 per cent, followed by the UAE (19.2 per cent), UK (10.8 per cent), Saudi Arabia (6.7 per cent) and Singapore (6.6 per cent). "India’s remittance receipts have generally remained higher than India’s gross inward foreign direct investment (FDI) flows, thus establishing their importance as a stable source of external financing,” noted a report by the RBI. In FY 2023-24, Maharashtra received the largest share of these remittances at 20.5 per cent.

Indians working abroad

The number of Indians working overseas has tripled from 6.6 million in 1990 to 18.5 million in 2024, with its share in global migrants rising from 4.3 per cent to over 6 per cent during the same period. Moreover, in a big relief to Indian professionals working in the US and Non-Resident Indians sending money to India, the updated draft of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act proposed by President Donald Trump has reduced the tax rate on remittances to 1 per cent, down from the 5 per cent proposed initially.