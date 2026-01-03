8th Pay Commission: Good news for govt employees as Centre likely to hike DA by...; salary to increase from....

This revision is especially significant because January 1, 2026, also marks the formal start of the 8th Central Pay Commission cycle. Read here to know more

Central government employees and pensioners are set to receive a 2 percentage point hike in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) from January 1, 2026, with the latest inflation data pointing to the 60% DA/DR level under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The trigger is the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) for November 2025, released by the Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour & Employment on December 31, 2025.

November AICPI-IW confirms 60% DA trajectory

The AICPI-IW index rose by 0.5 points to 148.2, keeping the 12-month average firmly on track to take DA/DR to 60%. As per the standard DA formula used for the 7th Central Pay Commission, the rolling 12-month average of AICPI-IW (base year 2016=100) is used to compute the percentage increase over the base index of 261.42. With November’s reading, the calculated DA has reached 59.93%, effectively at the doorstep of 60%. Month-wise calculations show a steady climb: July 2025 saw a DA of 58.53%, August 2025 jumped to 58.94%, September 2025 rose to 59.29%, October 2025 climbed to 59.58%, and November 2025 reached 59.93%.

December scenarios still point to 60% DA

Even under different assumptions for December inflation, the DA outcome does not materially change. If the index remains unchanged at 148.2, DA works out to 60.34%. If the index rises to 150.2, DA increases to 60.53%. Conversely, if the index slips to 146.2, DA still holds at 60.15%.

Since the Government of India announces DA only in whole numbers, any figure between 60.00% and 60.99% is officially rounded to 60%. This makes a 2% hike, from the existing 58% to 60%, almost certain.

Timing of the hike

While the DA revision takes effect from January 1, 2026, the formal announcement is typically made later. Based on past trends, employees can expect the government to notify the revised DA around March or April 2026, with arrears paid retrospectively from January.

Why this DA hike matters?

This revision is especially significant because January 1, 2026, also marks the formal start of the 8th Central Pay Commission cycle. Historically, when a new pay commission is implemented, the prevailing DA is merged into basic pay and the DA clock is reset to zero under the new structure. In that sense, the expected 60% DA under the 7th CPC becomes a crucial reference point. It effectively acts as an inflation buffer, influencing discussions around the fitment factor and overall salary restructuring under the 8th CPC.

Impact on employees and pensioners

If approved as expected, the 2% DA hike will translate into a modest but meaningful increase in monthly take-home salary for serving employees and higher pension payouts for retirees, at a time when retail inflation pressures continue to persist.

Barring an unexpected collapse in December inflation data, the numbers now clearly indicate that 60% DA from January 2026 is a done deal, making this one of the most closely watched DA revisions in recent years.