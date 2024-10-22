The consolidated net profit of the Adani Group company stood at Rs 284.09 crore in the quarter ended in September last year.

Billionaire Gautam Adani continues to grow his business empire. The 62-year-old has been launching new initiatives and projects. Now, one of his companies has earned a massive profit in the second of the fiscal 2025. It is Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, which has a market cap of Rs 1.21 lakh crore. The company has posted a nearly 3-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 773.39 crore (172% YoY) in the July-September quarter of fiscal 2025, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the Adani Group company stood at Rs 284.09 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, according to a regulatory filing. Its total income surged to Rs 6,359.80 crore during the period under review against Rs 3,766.46 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Adani Energy is an electric power transmission company headquartered in Ahmedabad. Currently, it is one of the largest private-sector power transmission companies operating in India. It was founded by Gautam Adani as Adani Transmission in December 2015. Meanwhile, the Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, began in 1988 as a commodities trading firm and has now expanded in several spaces. It is India's biggest airport operator.

