Bangladesh has been struggling to generate sufficient dollar revenues to cover the cost of essential imports such as electricity, coal, and oil. Its foreign currency reserves declined amid months of student-led protests and political unrest.

Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government paid USD 384 million (approx. Rs 3,282 crores) to billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani-led Adani Power in June, significantly reducing its outstanding dues under a power supply agreement with the Indian firm, according to a report by Business Standard, citing sources.

Till June 27, the neighbouring country cleared USD 384 millions of the dues amounting to USD 437 millions to be paid during the month, said the report, citing sources. With this, Adani's "claimed" dues will come down to around USD 500 million (assuming Bangladesh meets its month-end commitment), they said.

Bangladesh struggled to meet its payment obligations under the 2017 deal made with Adani Power, given the rising import costs following the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022 and domestic political turmoil -- which led to the collapse of Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024.

As a result, the Adani-led firm had halved supply last year. Full supplies came back in force in March 2025 after the country's monthly payments started covering parts of the dues. With the latest payments received in June, Bangladesh has cleared USD 1.5 billion of the total billed amount of USD 2 billions.

Bangladesh started making repayments from July last year, clearing monthly dues, after the country suffered from increased power shortages in rural areas. Bangladesh has been struggling to generate sufficient dollar revenues to cover the cost of essential imports including as electricity, coal, and oil. Moreover, its foreign currency reserves declined amid months of student-led protests and political unrest, which culminated in the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024.

