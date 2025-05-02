For the entire fiscal (FY25), revenue increased by 2 per cent to Rs 1,00,365 crore and consolidated profit before tax (PBT) up by 16 per cent to Rs 6,533 crore.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), has reported robust financial results. The Adani Group firm recorded net profit surging 7.5 times to Rs 3,845 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 449 crore in the same period in FY24. The company currently has a market cap of Rs 2.65 lakh crore. Its boss, Gautam Adani, continues to be the second richest man in India. He has a real-time net worth of USD 61.5 billion as per Forbes.

Profit in FY 2024-25

For the entire fiscal (FY25), revenue increased by 2 per cent to Rs 1,00,365 crore and consolidated profit before tax (PBT) up by 16 per cent to Rs 6,533 crore. EBITDA increased by 26 per cent to Rs 16,722 crore last fiscal, driven by continued strong operational performance from incubating businesses, the company said in a statement.

"At Adani Enterprises, we are building businesses that will define the way forward for India's infrastructure and energy sector," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "Our robust performance in FY25 is a direct outcome of our strengths in scale, speed and sustainability. Impressive growth across our incubating businesses reflects the power of disciplined execution, future-focused investments and a commitment to operational excellence, innovation and sustainability," said the billionaire industrialist.

In Q4 FY25, Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) started further expansion of solar cell and module lines for an additional capacity of 6 GW with financial closure secured. In solar manufacturing, module sales increased by 59 per cent (year-on-year) basis to 4,263 MW with higher EBITDA margins on account of improved realisation and operational efficiency.

(With inputs from IANS)