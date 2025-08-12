Good news for Gautam Adani as he returns in world's top 20 richest list, net worth rises to Rs...

Gautam Adani has seen his wealth climb by USD 1.01 billion this year, fueled by rising share prices across his conglomerate's portfolio.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has entered the world's top 20 richest people list, after a massive USD 5.74 billion (Rs 5.03 lakh crore) surge in his net worth. The development comes after Monday's market rally saw Adani as one of the day's biggest gainers, second only to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose fortune rose by USD 6.69 billion to reach USD 378 billion. Adani has seen his wealth climb by USD 1.01 billion this year, fueled by rising share prices across his conglomerate's portfolio.

What is Gautam Adani's net worth?

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani's wealth now stands at USD 79.7 billion or Rs 698669 crore. The Indian billionaire's conglomerate has a presence in several sectors, including ports, airports, energy and more. His flagship firm, Adani Enterprises Ltd, currently has a market cap of Rs 2.64 lakh crore, as of August 12. The Adani Group is one of India's major infrastructure conglomerates. The group owns the country's biggest private port and is among the world's largest coal traders.

His Adani Power recently gave an 'ultra mega' order to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to set up eight thermal power units with a combined capacity of 6,400 MW, PTI reported. Each unit will have a capacity of 800 megawatt (MW), L&T said.

READ | BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as he tops the list of India's most valuable...