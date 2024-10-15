These strategic investments indicate strong confidence in the future growth of the Adani Group companies, despite recent market fluctuations

Promoter group entities and GQG Partners have significantly increased their stakes in Adani Group companies, investing more than Rs 19,000 crore during the September quarter, according to the latest shareholding data. Promoters contributed Rs 12,780 crore, while GQG Partners invested around Rs 6,625 crore.

According to Moneycontrol, Adani Group promoters boosted their stakes in Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, and Adani Power Ltd, while reducing their stake in Ambuja Cements. Their largest investment was in Adani Green Energy, where they raised their stake by 3.42 percentage points, buying shares worth an estimated Rs 10,310 crore.

In Adani Power, promoter holdings increased by 2.25 percentage points, with an estimated investment of Rs 5,703 crore. They also invested Rs 427 crore in Adani Energy Solutions and Rs 626 crore in Adani Enterprises. However, their stake in Ambuja Cements fell by 2.76 percentage points after a Rs 4,288 crore sale.

GQG Partners, led by Rajiv Jain, increased its investments in four Adani Group firms, including Adani Green Energy, where it contributed Rs 3,390 crore. The firm also invested Rs 1,784 crore in Adani Energy Solutions and Rs 1,077 crore in Ambuja Cement. GQG’s stake in Adani Energy Solutions rose from 3.4% to 4.7%, and its holdings in Adani Green Energy grew from 4.16% to 5.28%. It also increased its stake in Ambuja Cement and Adani Enterprises.

