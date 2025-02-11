BUSINESS
In a significant development for the Adani Group, all its listed stocks witnessed substantial gains, after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order
After US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to halt the enforcement of a law that prohibits US companies from bribing foreign officials, claiming that the restriction disadvantages American firms, all the listed stocks of the Adani Group witnessed substantial gains on Tuesday.
Trump has signed an executive order to ease the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).
The US President directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to suspend actions under the Act, until she establishes new enforcement guidelines, as outlined in a fact sheet on the executive order. Additionally, all current and past actions under the FCPA will be reviewed.
“Since its enactment in 1977, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (15 U.S.C. 78dd-1 et seq.) (FCPA) has been systematically, and to a steadily increasing degree, stretched beyond proper bounds and abused in a manner that harms the interests of the United States,” according to a White House statement.
Current FCPA enforcement impedes the United States' foreign policy objectives and therefore implicates the President's Article II authority over foreign affairs.
The FCPA forbids any company or individual with US ties from offering money or gifts to foreign officials to secure business overseas. Trump had considered eliminating the law during his first term.
“The President's foreign policy authority is inextricably linked with the global economic competitiveness of American companies. American national security depends in substantial part on the United States and its companies gaining strategic business advantages whether in critical minerals, deep-water ports, or other key infrastructure or assets,” according to the statement.
“But overexpansive and unpredictable FCPA enforcement against American citizens and businesses — by our own Government — for routine business practices in other nations not only wastes limited prosecutorial resources that could be dedicated to preserving American freedoms, but actively harms American economic competitiveness and, therefore, national security,” it emphasised.
“It is therefore the policy of my Administration to preserve the Presidential authority to conduct foreign affairs and advance American economic and national security by eliminating excessive barriers to American commerce abroad,” said the order.
In a significant development for the Adani Group, all its listed stocks witnessed substantial gains, after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ease the enforcement of the FCPA.
The most notable gainer was Adani Enterprises Ltd., which saw a 4.28 per cent advance in its stock price. Following closely was Adani Power Ltd., which rose 4.17 per cent to Rs 511.90 apiece. Adani Green Energy Ltd. was the third top gainer, as it jumped 3.34 per cent to Rs 985.90 apiece.
New Delhi Television Ltd.'s share price also rose 3.84 per cent to Rs 145 apiece. While, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. shares were also up.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)
Meet actress who was ambushed by 'mean' director with kissing scene while shooting THIS Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra film
Good news for Gautam Adani as Adani stocks rally up to 4.5% due to Donald Trump's this BIG move...
Amid rumours of dissent, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal holds meeting with Punjab CM Mann, MLAs in Delhi
Woman makes 'Valentine edition parantha' for husband, netizens amused, watch viral video
How cashless treatment and telemedicine are transforming health insurance plans in India?
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience in flight, reveals Sohail Khan's reaction: ‘Everyone was...'
Amid Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina row, this actress comes in support, says 'don't think they deserve to go to jail'
Top 3 astrologers of India: Newly updated list of 2025
Gautam Adani's BIG move, to invest THIS huge amount in hospitals, medical colleges in 2 cities, will partner with US-based...
A complete guide to documents needed for a personal loan
Mitolyn Reviews and Complaints - Mitolyn Supplement - Mitolyn Reviews Consumer Reports
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan says he was made to dress up like chicken in school, says 'mujhe murgi ka...'
Muslim wedding card goes viral for THIS bizarre reason, leaves netizens amused, check here
Who is this man with PM Modi, French President Macron? Is world's youngest self-made billionaire, shaping future of AI, his net worth is...
Meet actress who was first choice for role that made Madhuri Dixit superstar, film earned more than Rs 100 crore at box office, was rejected due to..
Asha Bhosle makes SHOCKING revelation, shares why she and Lata Mangeshkar wore white: 'If we wore other colours...'
Surat: School students parade luxury cars to celebrate farewell, probe underway, watch viral video
Elon Musk offers this huge amount to buy ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Sam Altman says 'no thank you but...'
Pune: Pakistani currency note found in housing society near National Defence Academy; probe on
YouTube removes Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial video after Modi government's notice
British railway joins hands with Yash Raj Films for DDLJ musical on film's 30th anniversary, check details
Ex-Delhi Police Commissioner, IPS officer Ajai Raj Sharma dies: Who was he and what role he played in modernising police
Saif Ali Khan and his house help planned to 'go' after attacker with swords but Kareena Kapoor stopped them because..
Here's why Not Like Us singer Kendrick Lamar won't get paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show performance
Meet Samay Raina, creator of India's Got Latent, accused of promoting vulgarity, he is from...
Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY February 11, 2025 LIVE Updates: Check 1st, 2nd-round lucky draw winning numbers
Delhi to Panipat Namo Bharat Corridor: High-speed rail project to begin soon, check route, distance and top speed
MrBeast spends 100 hours inside Egypt's Great Pyramids of Giza, explores secret tombs, watch viral video
Meet world's richest man ever, much wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Musk, his net worth was...
‘Ajay Devgn hasn’t spoken to me in 18 years...': Star director makes shocking claims, says actor doesn't…
Bank Holiday February 2025: Banks to remain closed in THIS state today due to...
Remember Tum Bin actress Sandali Sinha? Actress who became an overnight sensation, then quit Bollywood; she is now...
Saif Ali Khan reveals why he took Taimur, but not Kareena Kapoor to hospital after being stabbed: ‘My wife left...'
Justin Bieber shuts down divorce rumours with Hailey Bieber with his latest Instagram post, see viral pics
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas, says 'all hell will break out' if...
Anil Ambani's RCap buy: Hinduja Group firm set to acquire debt-ridden Reliance Capital by THIS date
Meet man, MBA graduate from Harvard, who leads one of world’s big tech firms as CEO, he is...
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens, check travel time, toll fee and more
Meet Bihar’s first female IPS officer, who was married at 19, later separated from her husband, then cracked UPSC exam
Happy Promise Day 2025: Heartwarming wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and more to share with your special one
What happens during Snow Moon and when does it appear? Check dates and when to see
Sanam Teri Kasam, Interstellar re-releases beat new films Loveyapa, Badass Ravikumar at box office in opening weekend
‘RBI’s gold buying is...’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman talks about rising gold reserves by central bank
'Come up with USD 30 billion or...': JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon reveals how he pulled off 6 months' work in 48 hrs
This singer has cancelled podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia amid India's Got Latent row: 'Aap Sanatan Dharma ko...'
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir waits for Rakhi Sawant at Karachi airport, netizens ask her 'kya majboori hai aapki'
Meet the Muslim king all set to challenge Donald Trump over Gaza, he is from...
Meet actor, who says Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth cannot act, slams their 'stylised acting', worked with them in...
IND vs PAK: Harbhajan Singh 'clashes' with Shoaib Akhtar ahead of Champions Trophy, WATCH viral video here
Ranveer Allahbadia’s viral joke on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent was stolen! The original was...
THIS Indian billionaire carries coffin of his employee, netizens call him ‘true leader’
Days after Jeet Adani-Diva Shah's marriage, Gautam Adani set to spend Rs 6000 crore on...
'Please let me stay the night:' Female trainee asked to leave Infosys premises at 6 pm even after...
Auto driver’s son studies at IIT, but luxury hotel refuses his auto's entry, billionaire calls it...
Who is Kuldeep Sharma? Ex-IPS gets three-month jail term in...
Meet woman, who lived in village, later got job at Amazon, now working in US as...
BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comment on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent: Devendra Fadnavis says...
Beef Biryani Row Explained: Police file FIR day after incident at AMU; here's what happened
Meet Anant Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's brother-in-law who reportedly got Rs 6.56 cr by USAID
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, launches Rs 10 product with former cricket star, it is...
Car gets stuck in wheat field in the dead of night, know what Google Maps error caused later
'Thappad khata mujhse...': Roadies XX contestant holds Rhea Chakraborty's hand for a task, actress loses calm
The Chabahar Puzzle: India’s Connectivity Dreams in US-Iran Turmoil
Delhi: Girls showcase their skills, strength in netball, Aali and Lal Kuan emerge winners
Elon Musk reacts to UK MP’s demand to replace 'Bengali' signboard at London Station, check here
Anupam Mittal's unique gift to Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani will leave you in splits
Ananya Panday misses her 'little koala baby' nephew River, shares adorable photos with Alanna Panday's son
Man dies after being sexually assaulted in Delhi, one arrested, this is what happened
After Deepinder Goyal's Zomato, here is the list of Indian companies that recently rebranded
Life Insurance Quotes Explained: Guide to securing your family’s financial future
Ranveer Allahbadia apologises for 'offensive remark' on India's Got Latent after police complaint: 'Had a lapse in...'
Meet businessman, whose wife appeared on popular Netflix show, his net worth is..., has this Ratan Tata connection
Winter Essentials: Must-have home appliances to keep you warm, cozy
'Ishq Na Kario' Releases: Abhishek Kumar takes his first step in cinema
Roadmap to building Rs 5 crore retirement corpus with NPS
Ed Sheeran sings Telugu song Chuttamalle with Shilpa Rao at Bengaluru concert; Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor react: Watch
Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja after backlash over Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on India’s Got Latent: ‘Samay Raina poore...’
Who was VC Janardhan Rao? 86-year-old businessman stabbed by grandson in Hyderabad over property dispute
Sri Lanka suffers nationwide power outage due to monkey, know what exactly happened
Sonu Nigam loses cool during live concert in Kolkata, gets angry on crowd: 'Election me khade ho jaao agar...'
Fatima Sana Shaikh makes this BIG claim about male actors, says, 'If Shah Rukh Khan...'
The Visionary Behind Modern Data Platforms: Shreesha Hegde’s blueprint for industry success
Sam Nujoma passes away at 95: Know all about Namibia's fiery freedom fighter and first president
Meet man, who founded Rs 251900 crore firm with Zomato's Deepinder Goyal, left company after 10 years due to…
Meet Indian-origin techies Akash Bobba and Nikhil Rajpal, who are part of Elon Musk's DOGE team, will work as...
'Jahan Kaam, Wahan hum': PM Modi pitches leadership mantra to students during Pariksha Pe Charcha
Raheja Developer's 42-floor The Leela Sky Villas to bring ultra-luxury to Central West Delhi
Indian giants, including Tata and Oberoi groups, may invest Rs 5517801916200 in THIS project in Saudi Arabia, it is...
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding: 500 artisans put hands together for 'Mastani Mehendi' ceremony, watch viral video
Breakthrough in agricultural science: Shikhadri Mahanta on how atmospheric cold plasma technology is transforming...
Saif Ali Khan FINALLY reveals why he went to hospital in auto, reacts to conspiracy theories on speedy recover
Groom chases his own baraat on foot after getting stuck in traffic, proves nothing can stop a wedding, watch viral video
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 UPDATE: SBI Junior Associate Prelims call letters expected today at sbi.co.in
Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't have any tattoos, reason will leave you SHOCKED, it is...
'If you charge us, we charge them:' Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on steel, aluminium imports to US
Meet Arijit Singh's wife Koyel Roy, singer's childhood friend who saw failed marriage, had daughter, then...
N Biren Singh resigns as Manipur CM: What is net worth of outgoing Chief Minister? Check details here
World’s second tallest building is located in THIS country, not in China, US, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, it is...
Why are netizens slamming YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps after India’s Got Latent's latest episode?
Meet man who became multi-millionaire at 27, later sold his company for Rs 8712335000, reason will SHOCK you, it is...