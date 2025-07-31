Vijay Sethupati BREAKS SILENCE on 'filthy allegations' of sexual exploitation: 'This woman is obviously doing it to..'
Good news for Gautam Adani as this firm named India's most valuable...
Is Donald Trump bullying India with Pakistan oil deal? Will New Delhi surrender, stop buying Russian oil?
After France, UK, Canada intends to recognise Palestine state, PM Mark Carney issues BIG statement, says 'comitted to...'
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Shubman Gill eyes historic feat at The Oval; set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar, Don Bradman
Shehbaz Sharif REACTS to Pakistan-US trade agreement, thanks Donald Trump for 'leadership role', says...
Bank Holidays August 2025: From Rakhi, Independence Day, to Ganesh Chaturthi, check full list here
At least 23 escapes death after 360 pendulum ride breaks into half in Saudi Arabia, terrifying video goes viral, watch
First Australian-built rocket, ‘Eris,’ crashes 14 seconds of flight in a failed attempt to reach orbit, watch video
LoP Rahul Gandhi agrees with Donald Trump calling Indian economy 'dead', says glad US president 'stated a fact'
BUSINESS
The Adani company continues its focus on large-scale urban projects and redevelopment initiatives across Indian cities.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, the second richest man in India, has achieved yet another feat. His Adani Realty has once again secured its position as the most valuable unlisted real estate company on the 2025 GROHE - Hurun India Real Estate 150 list. Valued at Rs 52,400 crore, Adani Realty is headquartered in Ahmedabad. The Adani company continues its focus on large-scale urban projects and redevelopment initiatives across Indian cities, the list stated.
Most valuable listed real estate firms
India's most valuable real estate firms have a cumulative value of Rs 16 lakh crore, up by Rs 1.9 lakh crore from last year, according to the 2025 Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate 150 report released on Thursday, July 31. Listed real estate developer DLF has emerged as the top company with a valuation of Rs 2.07 lakh crore.
Lodha Developers holds the second position with a valuation of Rs 1.38 lakh crore, and Indian Hotels Company (IHC) ranks third at Rs 1.08 lakh crore. Adani Realty has been ranked eighth with a valuation of Rs 52,400 crore in the list.
Top 10 most valuable real estate firms
READ | Meet man, Indian-origin executive, who once worked at Accenture, now set to lead Air New Zealand as...
Mumbai leads India's real estate sector, with 42 listed companies valued at Rs 6,96,800 crore. There is the emergence of 63 new entrants to the list, with 29 of these entrants debuting directly into the top 100.