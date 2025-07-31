Good news for Gautam Adani as this firm named India's most valuable...

The Adani company continues its focus on large-scale urban projects and redevelopment initiatives across Indian cities.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, the second richest man in India, has achieved yet another feat. His Adani Realty has once again secured its position as the most valuable unlisted real estate company on the 2025 GROHE - Hurun India Real Estate 150 list. Valued at Rs 52,400 crore, Adani Realty is headquartered in Ahmedabad. The Adani company continues its focus on large-scale urban projects and redevelopment initiatives across Indian cities, the list stated.

Most valuable listed real estate firms

India's most valuable real estate firms have a cumulative value of Rs 16 lakh crore, up by Rs 1.9 lakh crore from last year, according to the 2025 Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate 150 report released on Thursday, July 31. Listed real estate developer DLF has emerged as the top company with a valuation of Rs 2.07 lakh crore.

Lodha Developers holds the second position with a valuation of Rs 1.38 lakh crore, and Indian Hotels Company (IHC) ranks third at Rs 1.08 lakh crore. Adani Realty has been ranked eighth with a valuation of Rs 52,400 crore in the list.

Top 10 most valuable real estate firms

DLF Lodha Developers Indian Hotels Company Prestige Estates Projects Godrej Properties Oberoi Realty The Phoenix Mills Adani Realty M3M India Aparna Constructions & Estates

Mumbai leads India's real estate sector, with 42 listed companies valued at Rs 6,96,800 crore. There is the emergence of 63 new entrants to the list, with 29 of these entrants debuting directly into the top 100.