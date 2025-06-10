Gautam Adani’s Adani Power saw a jump in its share price to more than 8% in day trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday, marking its fifth consecutive session of gains. In a positive note, stocks of other enterprises of Adani Group also saw making big gains of during the session.

Gautam Adani’s Adani Power saw a jump in its share price to more than 8% in day trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday, marking its fifth consecutive session of gains. The share price of Adani Power opened at Rs 565.30 in contrast to its last close of Rs 563.30 and jumped 8.3 per cent to a day trade high of Rs 610. Around 2:45 PM, the stock of the Adani Group traded 6.33 per cent higher at Rs 598.95 and saw a massive trade of more than 2.60 crore shares. In a positive note, stocks of other enterprises of Adani Group like Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Energy Solutions, also saw making big gains of 1-3 per cent during the session.

This year alone, the Adani Power share price rose with a momentum of more than 12 per cent. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 810.55 on June 10, 2024, after which a 52-week low of Rs 430.85 was seen on November 21, 2024. On a monthly basis, the stock has been in good range since March this year, which increased to 9 per cent in June till yet.

What is the reason behind this growth?

As of today, June 10, Adani Power share price saw a sudden surge amid massive trading volumes. Till 1:50 PM, approximately 3.28 million shares worth Rs 194.94 crore had been traded on BSE. Similarly, around 22.66 million shares worth ₹1,346.81 crore were traded on NSE. Talking about its different businesses, Adani Enterprises gained 3.13 per cent to Rs 2,663 per share, Adani Green Energy rose 4.17 per cent to Rs 1,077.20. While Adani Ports increased 1.83 per cent to Rs 1,493.85, and Adani Total Gas saw a rise of 4.43 per cent to Rs 721.50. Adani Wilmar surged 2.59 per cent to Rs 274.80, and ACC edged up 1.03 per cent to Rs 1,926.25.

In May, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) honoured Adani Power with a Letter of Award (LOA) for obtaining 1,500 MW from a new thermal power project of 2x800MW (1600 MW) installed capacity situated in the State of Uttar Pradesh for a period of 25 years.