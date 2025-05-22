Adani Portfolio has released 2024-25 results and credit compendium covering all its listed entities, summarising the key developments across the portfolio companies.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Group has posted a stellar performance in 2024-25. Its EBITDA hit an all-time high of Rs 90,000 crore (USD 10.5 billion) during the financial year. It also made a record capital expenditure of Rs 126,000 crore in 2024-25. Its Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to an all-time high of Rs 40,565 crore in 2024-25. The conglomerate as a whole witnessed a Return on Asset of 16.5 per cent, which it claimed to be one of the highest globally in the infrastructure space.

"Prudent capital allocation has led to steady Return on Asset (ROA) at 16 per cent, showcasing no compromise on ROA to achieve high growth," it said in a statement. On Thursday, Adani Portfolio released 2024-25 results and credit compendium covering all its listed entities, summarising the key developments across the portfolio companies.

"A key highlight of FY25 is the continued industry-beating Return on Assets of 16.5 per cent, which is amongst the highest in any infrastructure business globally, underpinning the attractive asset base and the execution capabilities of the Adani Portfolio to continuously churn out the best quality assets across sub sectors," said Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh, GCFO, Adani Group.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance gets Rs 24811 crore from...; net worth reaches Rs...

"Additionally, we have undertaken various initiatives related to governance and ESG, viz. Tax Transparency report released by all portfolio companies, in addition to all the other initiatives introduced over the past years, resulting in industry-best ESG scores and performance by international ESG rating agencies," he added.

The group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, currently has a market cap of Rs 2.88 lakh crore, as of May 22. The share price of the company closed at Rs 2,496.60 on NSE. Its boss, Gautam Adani, is the second-richest man in India. He currently has a net worth of Rs 65.2 billion, as per Forbes.

(With inputs from ANI)