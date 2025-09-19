Good news for Gautam Adani as Adani Group's market cap rises Rs 69000 crore in just one day after Sebi clean chit, climbs to Rs...

The huge surge in Adani Group companies' mcap also took Gautam Adani's net worth to USD 67.7 billion (Rs 596477 crore), as per Forbes.

Adani Group companies, led by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, added more than Rs 69,000 crore to their market capitalisation in a single trading session on Friday. The development comes as investors rushed to buy shares following the SEBI's clean chit to the Adani Group in the Hindenburg case. The market regulator's order, which dismissed allegations of stock manipulation and related-party misuse, boosted investor confidence and triggered a sharp rally across Adani stocks.

Adani Power leads the surge

Adani Power led the surge with a jump of 12.40 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), hitting its 52-week high. Adani Total Gas rose 7.35 per cent, while Adani Green Energy and Adani Enterprises climbed 5.33 per cent and 5.04 per cent, respectively. Adani Energy Solutions also advanced 4.70 per cent on the BSE.

Adani Group firms' market cap

The total market valuation of the conglomerate's listed companies now stands at Rs 13.96 lakh crore, as per the exchange data. Other group companies also posted gains, with Sanghi Industries rising 1.41 per cent, ACC up 1.21 per cent, Adani Ports adding 1.09 per cent, and Ambuja Cements edging higher by 0.28 per cent. The market cap of his flagship firm reached Rs 2.91 lakh crore on September 19.

Gautam Adani's net worth

The huge surge in Adani Group companies' mcap also took Gautam Adani's net worth to USD 67.7 billion (Rs 596477 crore), as per Forbes. Adani's net worth surged by USD 3.7 billion on Friday.

(With inputs from IANS)