Sam Pitroda breaks silence on 'Pakistan feels like home' remark: 'When I said...'
Donald Trump now claims to have mediated 11 global conflicts; India-Pakistan among them
Good news for Gautam Adani as Adani Group's market cap rises Rs 69000 crore in just one day after Sebi clean chit, climbs to Rs...
Will Pakistan give nuclear weapons to Saudi Arabia under defence pact? What will Israel do? Will it bomb nuclear facilities, stockpiles?
Two Assam Rifles soldiers killed in ambush in Manipur's Imphal
'I've become like Rohit Sharma': Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious gaffe at Asia Cup 2025 toss vs Oman goes viral
After Ratan Tata's TCS, THIS company brings major revision in its WFH policy, employees now required to work for 3 days in office, effective from...
IND vs PAK, handshake row: PCB pushes back against ICC claims, rejects alleged violations on filming and media access at Asia Cup
Viral video: AC train passenger caught smoking, sparks online debate over public rights
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, named as India's official entry to 2026 Oscars
BUSINESS
The huge surge in Adani Group companies' mcap also took Gautam Adani's net worth to USD 67.7 billion (Rs 596477 crore), as per Forbes.
Adani Group companies, led by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, added more than Rs 69,000 crore to their market capitalisation in a single trading session on Friday. The development comes as investors rushed to buy shares following the SEBI's clean chit to the Adani Group in the Hindenburg case. The market regulator's order, which dismissed allegations of stock manipulation and related-party misuse, boosted investor confidence and triggered a sharp rally across Adani stocks.
Adani Power led the surge with a jump of 12.40 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), hitting its 52-week high. Adani Total Gas rose 7.35 per cent, while Adani Green Energy and Adani Enterprises climbed 5.33 per cent and 5.04 per cent, respectively. Adani Energy Solutions also advanced 4.70 per cent on the BSE.
The total market valuation of the conglomerate's listed companies now stands at Rs 13.96 lakh crore, as per the exchange data. Other group companies also posted gains, with Sanghi Industries rising 1.41 per cent, ACC up 1.21 per cent, Adani Ports adding 1.09 per cent, and Ambuja Cements edging higher by 0.28 per cent. The market cap of his flagship firm reached Rs 2.91 lakh crore on September 19.
READ | RBI's new rule for credit card payment: PhonePe, Paytm, Cred halt this service; check details
The huge surge in Adani Group companies' mcap also took Gautam Adani's net worth to USD 67.7 billion (Rs 596477 crore), as per Forbes. Adani's net worth surged by USD 3.7 billion on Friday.
(With inputs from IANS)