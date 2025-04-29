The Adani-led firm has a market cap of Rs 1.49 lakh crore, and its share price was Rs 943.50 on Monday.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani continues to grow his business empire. His Adani Group has a presence in several sectors, including ports, cement and energy. One Monday, the billionaire's Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) posted robust FY25 results, surpassing USD 1 billion in EBITDA, as operational renewable energy (RE) capacity grew a healthy 30 per cent to 14.2 GW (year-on-year), which continues to be India's largest. The Adani Group company's net profit surged more than 53 per cent for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, reaching ₹230 crore, up from ₹150 crore in the same period the previous year. The Adani-led firm has a market cap of Rs 1.49 lakh crore, and its share price was Rs 943.50 on Monday.

According to the company, energy sales were up by 28 per cent (on-year) to 27,969 million units, equivalent to half of Singapore's annual power consumption. While revenue growth increased by 23 per cent YoY to Rs 9,495 crore, EBITDA growth rose by 22 per cent to Rs 8,818 crore, which is an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 91.7 per cent.

According to Adani Green Energy Executive Director, Sagar Adani, “We are playing a pivotal role in India's renewable energy growth, which is evident from our historic 3.3 GW greenfield capacity addition in FY25." “We contributed 16 per cent to the nation's utility-scale solar and 14 per cent to wind energy additions, setting new benchmarks for rapid, large-scale renewable energy deployment. We are progressing well to develop the world's largest renewable energy plant of 30 GW by 2029 at Khavda, Gujarat, having operationalised 4.1 GW of solar and wind capacity within two years of commencing construction," Sagar Adani informed.

According to the company, its cash profit surged 22 per cent YoY to Rs 4,871 crore in FY25. AGEL is developing a massive 30 GW renewable energy plant at Khavda in Gujarat. This is spread over an area of 538 sq km, almost five times the city of Paris.

(With inputs from IANS)