Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is the second richest man in India and owns Adani Group, which has a presence in several sectors, including green energy, ports, power and more. Now, his Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian firm to cross 15 GW renewable capacity. Adani Green on Monday said its operational capacity has reached 15.53 GW, including 11 GW solar and 1.9 GW wind. The Adani firm claimed this marks the fastest and largest capacity addition in India to date, adding that this portfolio can power the entire northeast region with renewable energy.

Can power 7.9 million households

The company said the 15,539.9 MW operational portfolio can power 7.9 million households. The portfolio includes 11,005.5 MW solar, 1,977.8 MW wind, and 2,556.6 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity. "We aim to accelerate even faster (RE capacity addition) from 15,000 MW to 50,000 MW by 2030, remaining steadfast in our mission to power India and the world with sustainable energy solutions,” CEO Ashish Khanna said in a statement.

Adani Green completes 10 years

The milestone coincides with AGEL completing 10 years of operations in India. Currently, it has a market cap of Rs 1.66 lakh crore, as of June 30. Adani Green is developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW on the barren land of Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. Built across 538 square km, it is five times the size of Paris and will be even visible from space. Once complete, it will be the world's largest power plant across all energy sources. AGEL has operationalised a cumulative capacity of 5,355.9 MW of renewable energy at Khavda so far.

Delighted to share that Adani Green has surpassed 15,000 MW of renewable energy capacity, marking the largest and fastest green energy build-out in India's history.



From the desert landscapes of Khavda to a proud place among the world's Top 10 Green Power Producers, this… pic.twitter.com/FWDWr5SUOm — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 30, 2025

(With inputs from PTI)