Elon Musk's net worth increased by more than USD 11 billion as Tesla shares rallied on Monday's US market.

The world's top billionaires -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg -- saw a major jump in their net worths due to a rally in US stock markets. The markets hiked after the US and China agreed on the tariff deal recently. The net worths of Musk, along with Bezos and Zuckerberg, rose more than USD 30 billion on Monday (May 12). This is around Rs 256185 crore.

Net worth of the top 3 billionaires

According to Forbes, Musk's net worth increased by more than USD 11 billion as Tesla shares rallied on Monday's US market. The electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla's mcap rose 6.86 per cent to USD 1.026 trillion, as per the data. Currently, Musk is the world's richest person with a real-time net worth of 406.9 billion, as per Forbes. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos saw his net worth rise by USD 13 billion. He is the second richest man in the world today, with a net worth of USD 223.6 billion.

Amazon's market capitalisation witnessed an 8.03 per cent rise to USD 2.214 trillion, as the company shares gained more than 7 per cent on Monday, according to CompanyMarketCap data. Moreover, Mark Zuckerberg's net worth recorded a USD 12 billion gain on Monday. He is the world's third-richest man with a net worth of USD 220.9 billion. Meta Platforms' mcap rose 7.73 per cent to USD 1.604 trillion, as of May 12.

