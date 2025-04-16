This marks a rise of 26 per cent from the Rs 2,834.6 crore net profit the IT company had reported in Q4 FY24. Wipro is one of the leading IT companies in India with a market cap of Rs 2.59 lakh crore.

Wipro founder, Azim Premji, continues to grow his business empire. His IT major, Wipro, has now reported a net profit of Rs 3,569.6 crore for the fourth quarter (January-March) of FY25. This marks a rise of 26 per cent from the Rs 2,834.6 crore net profit the IT company had reported in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations meanwhile rose over 1 per cent YoY to Rs 22,504.2 crore during the reported quarter. Wipro is one of the leading IT companies in India with a market cap of Rs 2.59 lakh crore. For full FY25, profits saw an uptick of 18.9 per cent to Rs 13,135.4 crore, according to a regulatory filing. Revenues for the full fiscal year tanked 0.74 per cent to reach Rs 89,088.4 crore.

Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said that the company closed FY25 with two mega deal wins, an increase in large deal bookings, and growth in top accounts. Wipro also continued to invest in global talent and in strengthening consulting and AI capabilities. Wipro's employee count closed at 2,33,346, against 2,32,614 in the same period previous year. Shares of Wipro settled 1.4 per cent higher at Rs 247.50 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday. Wipro results came after market closing.

Meanwhile, Azim Premji is still one of the richest men in India despite donating thousands of crores. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of USD 11.8 billion. He is currently at the 200th spot on the list of the world's billionaires. In 2019, Premji's son Rishad succeeded his father as Wipro's executive chairman. Azim Premji is among the world's most generous billionaires, having given away USD 21 billion to his charitable foundation, Forbes reported. His Wipro is India's fourth-largest IT company.

