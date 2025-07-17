Good news for Azim Premji as Wipro beats estimates, its Q1 FY26 net profit rises to Rs...

Wipro has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, with the record date for the payment of the same in late this month.

Wipro news: Azim Premji, Wipro founder, has received a piece of good news on Thursday as his IT firm reported an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,330 crore for the April-June quarter, ended June 30, 2025. This was above the Bloomberg poll estimate of Rs 3,249 crore. IT services major Wipro's consolidated revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 22,135 crore in Q1FY26 as against Rs 21,964 crore in Q1FY25.

Wipro net profit

The company reported a net profit of Rs 3,330 crore for the quarter, marking a 10.9% increase year-on-year, even as it saw a 6.7% drop compared to the previous quarter. Earnings per share stood at Rs 3.20, reflecting the same pattern — down 6.7% quarter-on-quarter but up 10.8% year-on-year. It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 3,036.6 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Wipro announces interim dividend

IT services major announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share. The company announced the record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend as July 28, 2025. In a regulatory filing, Wipro said that the board of directors considered and approved, "…payment of interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each to the members of the company as on July 28, 2025, being the record date. The payment of interim dividend will be made on or before August 15, 2025."

Wipro shares

The share price of Wipro closed at Rs 258.75 on the NSE on Thursday. Currently, its market cap stands at Rs 2.72 lakh crore, as of July 17. The firm is led by Azim Premji's son, Rishad Premji, the Executive Chairman of Wipro Limited. He joined Wipro in 2007 and worked in several roles before becoming Executive Chairman in 2019. In his current role, Rishad works closely with Wipro’s leadership team to guide the company’s strategic direction.