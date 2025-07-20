Good news for Anil Ambani, Reliance Power delivers net profit of Rs 446800000 in…

The company serviced total debt of Rs 584 crore in the June quarter.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), Anil Ambani's Reliance Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.68 crore, up from a loss of Rs 98.16 crore for the same period last year. Operational revenue was Rs 1,885 crore, a 5.35 percent decrease from the previous year. EBITDA was Rs 565 crore, while the company's total revenue was Rs 2,025 crore.

In the June quarter, the company paid down a total of Rs 584 crore in debt. Additionally, Reliance Power pointed out that it has the lowest debt-to-equity ratio in the sector, at 0.43. As of June 30, 2025, net worth had increased to Rs 16,431 crore.

The 3,960 MW Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh, Reliance Power's flagship project, continues to rank among the nation's best-performing power plants. A high plant load factor (PLF) of around 91% was attained. Throughout the quarter, the 1,200 MW Rosa Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh remained operationally strong, with an availability of almost 97%.

Additionally, the business said that state-run SJVN Limited has awarded its subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies, a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 350 MW Solar + Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project connected to ISTS.

Through competitive bidding, 600 MW of solar DC capacity and 175 MW/700 MWh of BESS capacity would be installed as part of the project at a rate of Rs 3.33/kWh. With 2.4 GW of solar DC capacity and more than 2.5 GWh of BESS capacity, Reliance Power has become the biggest player in the nation's solar + BESS market.

The business has been planning a kind of comeback. In addition to reporting a net profit and paying off debt, it is also raising money through debt and equity. The business intends to raise Rs 9,000 crore through loan and equity. The Anil Ambani group company's board has given its approval to raise Rs 6,000 crore through equity shares. This will be done via FPO or the QIP route. To raise up to Rs 6,000 crore, the Reliance Power board authorized "issuing equity shares and/or equity-linked instruments and/or other eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers by way of a Qualified Institutions Placement and/or follow-on public offer or a combination thereof," according to the exchange filing.

The board has also given its approval to raise an additional Rs 3,000 crore through NCDs. Multiple tranches could be used for this as well. The boatd "issued secured / unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures up to Rs 3,000crore, in one or more tranches/series, on a private placement basis or otherwise," according to the company's disclosure to the exchanges.