Reliance Infra news: Anil Ambani, Reliance Group chairman and a former billionaire, received a piece of good news on Monday. Shares of his Reliance Infra rose by 8.31 per cent today and closed at Rs 357.95 on NSE. The market cap of the company has now climbed to Rs 14104 crore. The company has interests in the fields of power plants, metro rail, airports, bridges, toll roads, and defence. Reliance Infra, a flagship company of Reliance Group, is targeting Rs 3,000 crore from the export of 155 mm ammunition and aggregates by the end of the financial year 2027, sources said, PTI reported.

On June 2, Indian stock markets showed resilience, recovering strongly from early losses to end just mildly lower by the closing bell. Sensex ended the day at 81,374, down by 77 points or 0.09 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty closed at 24,717, slipping 34 points or 0.14 per cent, after recovering from its intra-day low of 24,526.

Reliance Infra recently achieved a major financial milestone, bringing down its standalone net debt from banks and financial institutions to zero. In an exchange filing, the company said it narrowed its net debt of around Rs 3,300 crore during the financial year 2025. It said that the debt reduction reinforces its financial resilience and positions it for future growth across core infrastructure segments.

Reliance Infra Q4 results

The company announced its Q4 results on May 26. Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 4,387.08 crore as against a loss. In Q3 FY25, it had reported a net loss of Rs 3,298 crore, while in the year-ago quarter, the loss attributable to the owners of the company stood at Rs 220 crore. Reliance Infra has a presence across the power, metro, roads, and defence sectors.