Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Indus Water Treaty: India serves formal notice to Pakistan, seeking...

Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

Good news for Anil Ambani, his company's Rs 3831 crore debt reduced by 87% to just Rs...

Australia legend Ricky Ponting joins new IPL franchise ahead of 2025 season

Meet first Indian to own Rolls-Royce Cullinan, he's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani; it’s worth Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

Good news for Anil Ambani, his company's Rs 3831 crore debt reduced by 87% to just Rs...

Good news for Anil Ambani, his company's Rs 3831 crore debt reduced by 87% to just Rs...

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

15 Years of Wanted: How Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva combined to set the trend for Bollywood actioners' massy makeover

15 Years of Wanted: How Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva combined to set the trend for Bollywood actioners' massy makeover

Diljit Dosanjh lands in trouble over his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, singer receives legal notice for...

Diljit Dosanjh lands in trouble over his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, singer receives legal notice for...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

HomeBusiness

Business

Good news for Anil Ambani, his company's Rs 3831 crore debt reduced by 87% to just Rs...

The net worth of the company will stand at Rs 9,041 crore. The share price of Reliance company saw a 20 per cent increase on Wednesday.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 04:43 PM IST

Good news for Anil Ambani, his company's Rs 3831 crore debt reduced by 87% to just Rs...
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, received some good news on Wednesday. First, Reliance Power became a debt-free company. Secondly, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has slashed its debt by 87 per cent to Rs 475 crore. The company cleared outstanding dues of LIC, ICICI Bank and other lenders. It paid Rs 600 crore to LIC to settle all outstanding. 

In stock exchange filings and press statements, Reliance Infra said its standalone external debt has reduced from Rs 3,831 crore to Rs 475 crore. "Consequently, the net worth of the company will stand at Rs 9,041 crore." After this news came in, the share price of Reliance Infra saw a 20 per cent increase on Wednesday. It closed at R 282.73 with a Rs 47.12 hike. The market cap of the company now climbed to Rs 11189 crore, as of September 18.
 
"Reliance Infra has cleared its funded outstanding dues to Life Insurance Corporation of India, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, ICICI Bank, Union Bank, and other lenders," it said. With Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd, it reached a one-time settlement "of the entire obligations with respect to the non-convertible debentures issued by the company of Rs 385 crore," Reliance Infra said, adding that the settlement shall be completed before September 30, 2024. Till the time the dues are settled in terms of this one-time settlement, all legal proceedings between the parties in this connection would be in abeyance.

READ | Anil Ambani's company wins new contract, marks entry into...

Reliance Infra also settled another liability with Edelweiss for Rs 235 crore. It also reached an agreement with Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) and Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), formerly known as Adani Transmission Ltd. Following this, both companies agreed to withdraw arbitration claims against each other.

Reliance Infra had in 2022 filed an arbitration claim of Rs 13,400 crore in relation to a deal to sell its Mumbai power-distribution business to Adani Transmission Ltd. `It did not give details of the agreement reached with the Adani group firm.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Meet woman, IIT, IIM graduate who left job in London to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her AIR was…

Meet woman, IIT, IIM graduate who left job in London to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her AIR was…

Shocking! Man throws a 'snake party' for his birthday, social media reacts

Shocking! Man throws a 'snake party' for his birthday, social media reacts

PM Modi to launch India’s first 20-coach Vande Bharat Express train, Vande Metro service today, check details

PM Modi to launch India’s first 20-coach Vande Bharat Express train, Vande Metro service today, check details

This star failed in school, worked as errand boy at 15, shared home with 24 people; is now worth Rs 2500 crore

This star failed in school, worked as errand boy at 15, shared home with 24 people; is now worth Rs 2500 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement