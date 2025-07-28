Good news for Anil Ambani days after ED raids, this Reliance Group company reports net profit of Rs..., shares surge to...

The company cited reduced operational costs and improved regulatory income as key drivers behind the profit. The company’s operational expenses fell 17.87% year-on-year to Rs 5,907.82 crore from Rs 7,192.83 crore.

Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on businesses related to Anil Ambani, Reliance Infrastructure, part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, has reported a net profit of Rs 59.84 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 as against the Rs 233.74 crore loss recorded in the same period last year. The ED raid had triggered a sharp decline in the stock prices of group companies, with Reliance Infra shares closing 5% lower at Rs 342.05 on Friday.

Following the earnings report, volatility persisted in the company’s stock. Despite opening 2.32% lower, analysts noted signs of recovery. The company managed to trim expenses by Rs 329.49 crore, a 4.85% decline year-on-year, bringing total expenditure to Rs 6,469.81 crore — down from Rs 6,799.30 crore.

Which was the strongest performer?

The power segment emerged as the strongest performer, raking in profits of over Rs 1,039 crore. Revenue from infrastructure projects stood at Rs 32.18 crore, while the engineering and construction segment reported a Rs 11.57 crore loss.

Strategic Moves and Shareholding Boost

Reliance Infra also increased its stake in Reliance Power to 24.90% during the quarter, converting 9.88 crore warrants into equity shares. An additional 1.25 crore equity shares were allotted to a promoter group entity.

The company's total assets now stand at Rs 67,445.74 crore with liabilities amounting to Rs 52,334.76 crore. Assets linked specifically to the power business total Rs 42,937.79 crore.