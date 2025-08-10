Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Captagon? Saudi customs foil attempt to smuggle over 400,000 pills hidden in sheep, here's what we know so far

Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till…

'Bomb se udaane, goli maarne ki...': Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats, says 'ye khud ko Bihar ke...'

'Deeply shocked by...': Actor Rahman reacts to accusations made against Shwetha Menon

Good news for Anil Ambani, as Reliance Infra gets SC nod to recover Rs 28,483 crore through…

This is world’s first stealth fighter armed with Zircon hypersonic and nuclear KH-102 missiles, capable of striking targets thousands of kilometres away

This Islamic nation issues BIG statement on Israel's Gaza move, urges Muslim nations to unite, says 'forced Palestinians...'

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching with AIR…, currently posted in...

'Will not allow second partition of Ukraine': Zelenskyy ahead of Trump-Putin meet in Alaska

BIG statement by Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on India's Op Sindoor, 'Not a single Pakistani aircraft...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is Captagon? Saudi customs foil attempt to smuggle over 400,000 pills hidden in sheep, here's what we know so far

What is Captagon? Saudi customs foil attempt to smuggle over 400,000 pills hidde

Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till…

Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff

'Bomb se udaane, goli maarne ki...': Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats, says 'ye khud ko Bihar ke...'

Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Good news for Anil Ambani, as Reliance Infra gets SC nod to recover Rs 28,483 crore through…

In a big boost to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure, the Supreme Court has now allowed its subsidiaries, BSES Yamuna Power and BSES Rajdhani Power, to recover around Rs 28,483 crore in regulatory assets in the coming four years.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 07:58 AM IST

Good news for Anil Ambani, as Reliance Infra gets SC nod to recover Rs 28,483 crore through…
Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra gets SC nod to recover Rs 28,483 crore regulatory assets.

TRENDING NOW

In a big boost to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure, the Supreme Court has now allowed its subsidiaries, BSES Yamuna Power and BSES Rajdhani Power, to recover around Rs 28,483 crore in regulatory assets in the coming four years. After the approval of the assets by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), the subsidiaries will recover the amount from consumers through higher electricity tariffs. The recovery was earlier scheduled to start on April 1, 2024.

The recovery dues are the result of gaps in the past tariff, which is to say, that the earlier electricity prices approved by DERC were not enough to fully recover the cost of supply. The matter was pending in an 11-year-long legal dispute, which the SC has now ended. Sharing the news, Reliance Infrastructure in its regulatory filing on Friday, stated that the top court in its August 6 verdict settled the writ petitions and civil appeals that the two BSES distribution companies had filed in 2014. These petitions had challenged non-cost reflective tariffs, generating regulatory assets and delays in their liquidation.

The court, in its verdict, has also issued ten guiding principles, or “sutras”, in order to assess how regulatory assets should be handled. The SC has also given nine clear directives for electricity regulators and the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) to ensure transparency takes place along with timely recovery. The judgment also directed that tariffs must show actual costs. It clarified that only in exceptional cases can there be any revenue gap between the approved Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and annual tariff revenue.

The court ruled that regulatory assets should not exceed 3% of the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and must be cleared within a specified timeframe; that is, new assets must be cleared within 3 years, and the existing ones within 4 years. This decision is based on Rule 23 of the Electricity Rules, 2005, which serves as a guiding principle for managing regulatory assets. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi takes BIG step as it passes School Fee Regulation Bill 2025, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Justice to all...'
Delhi takes BIG step as it passes School Fee Regulation Bill 2025, CM says...
'I will remove you from the team....': Sanju Samson reveals shocking words from Gautam Gambhir during tough career phase
Sanju Samson reveals shocking words from Gautam Gambhir during tough career phas
‘Either sign declaration or...’: Election Commission comes down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over 'vote theft' claim
‘Either sign declaration or...’: EC comes down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over...
Coolie: Rajinikanth film to become biggest Tamil opener globally, set to beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, has already earned Rs...
Coolie: Rajinikanth film to become biggest Tamil opener globally
Big blow to Pakistan! Cross-border tensions with India cost Rs 127 crore loss in two months due to....
Big blow to Pakistan! Cross-border tensions with India cost Rs 127 crore loss in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE