Good news for Anil Ambani, as Reliance Infra gets SC nod to recover Rs 28,483 crore through…

In a big boost to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure, the Supreme Court has now allowed its subsidiaries, BSES Yamuna Power and BSES Rajdhani Power, to recover around Rs 28,483 crore in regulatory assets in the coming four years. After the approval of the assets by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), the subsidiaries will recover the amount from consumers through higher electricity tariffs. The recovery was earlier scheduled to start on April 1, 2024.

The recovery dues are the result of gaps in the past tariff, which is to say, that the earlier electricity prices approved by DERC were not enough to fully recover the cost of supply. The matter was pending in an 11-year-long legal dispute, which the SC has now ended. Sharing the news, Reliance Infrastructure in its regulatory filing on Friday, stated that the top court in its August 6 verdict settled the writ petitions and civil appeals that the two BSES distribution companies had filed in 2014. These petitions had challenged non-cost reflective tariffs, generating regulatory assets and delays in their liquidation.

The court, in its verdict, has also issued ten guiding principles, or “sutras”, in order to assess how regulatory assets should be handled. The SC has also given nine clear directives for electricity regulators and the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) to ensure transparency takes place along with timely recovery. The judgment also directed that tariffs must show actual costs. It clarified that only in exceptional cases can there be any revenue gap between the approved Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and annual tariff revenue.

The court ruled that regulatory assets should not exceed 3% of the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and must be cleared within a specified timeframe; that is, new assets must be cleared within 3 years, and the existing ones within 4 years. This decision is based on Rule 23 of the Electricity Rules, 2005, which serves as a guiding principle for managing regulatory assets.