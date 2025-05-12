The project is part of a larger 1,200 MW solar and 600 MW/2,400 MWh BESS ISTS-connected tender floated by SJVN.

Anil Ambani, Reliance Group chairman, seems to be making a comeback. Now, a subsidiary of his Reliance Power has secured a new project. Reliance NU Energies has secured a 350 MW solar power project integrated with a 175 MW/700 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) through a competitive bidding process by state-run SJVN, as per a Live Mint report. In a statement on Monday, Reliance Power said that once operational, the project will add 600 MWp of solar PV capacity and 700 MWh of storage to Reliance Power’s portfolio, taking its total clean energy pipeline to 2.5 GWp of solar and over 2.5 GWh of BESS.

After this development, Reliance Power shares rose by 11.25 per cent on Monday to Rs 43 on NSE. Currently, the Ambani-led company has a market cap of Rs 17172 crore, as of May 12. Reliance Power operates 5,305 MW of power assets, including the 3,960 MW Sasan Power Ltd., a coal-based power plant, the report added.

Reliance NU Energies is awaiting the letter of award (LoA) from SJVN. The winning tariff was set at Rs 3.33 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), fixed for 25 years. The project is part of a larger 1,200 MW solar and 600 MW/2,400 MWh BESS ISTS-connected tender floated by SJVN. The tender attracted 19 bidders, with 18 qualifying for the e-reverse auction, underscoring strong interest in dispatchable renewable energy solutions.

Another Reliance Power unit, Reliance NU Suntech Private Ltd, signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) to develop Asia’s largest integrated solar and BESS project. The project with a capacity of 930 MW of solar power paired with 465 MW/1,860 MWh of BESS. It will entail an investment of up to Rs 10,000 crore.