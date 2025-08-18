Good news for Airtel users, after Perplexity AI, Sunil Mittal's firm now offering FREE Apple Music to...

But how can users check if the benefit is available for their accounts? Know, eligibility and details below.

Airtel news: Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, founder of Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom firm, has reportedly started offering another free service for Airtel prepaid users. This comes weeks after Airtel offered a free Perplexity AI premium plan, valued at nearly Rs 17,000 per year. Now, the telecom company is reportedly offering free access to Apple Music for its prepaid users.

Bharti Airtel appears to be expanding its list of bundled digital services for customers in India. The telecom operator has reportedly started offering free access to Apple Music for its prepaid users, extending a partnership with Apple that was earlier limited to postpaid and broadband subscribers.

Apple Music offer is being seen inside the Airtel Thanks app of some Airtel prepaid customers. This was first reported by Telecom Talk. The banner mentions that users can enjoy the streaming service at no extra cost for up to six months. After this period, the subscription will auto-renew at Rs 119 per month.

Which Airtel customers are eligible for the offer?

Users can log into the Airtel Thanks app to check if the benefit is available for their account. Airtel has not yet issued an official announcement, so details around the eligibility criteria remain unclear. Reports suggest the offer has appeared even on a non-unlimited 5G plan, indicating it may not be restricted to select recharges.

Bundled digital services strategy

In February 2025, Airtel launched Apple TV+ and Apple Music access for broadband and postpaid customers.

Airtel Perplexity AI offer

Airtel announced free access to Perplexity AI Pro for its customers last month. The premium plan, priced at nearly Rs 17,000 per year, gives access to advanced AI models, file uploads, and image generation.