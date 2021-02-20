Good news! Ahead of wedding season, gold prices see huge fall in just 20 days, silver also becomes cheaper

Headlines

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves huge milestone, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill in unique list

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Chandrayaan 3 countdown: Just hours before launch, know evolution of ISRO’s moon missions

Meet Soundarya, Karnataka's first AI-generated news presenter introduced to South India audience

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves huge milestone, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill in unique list

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

Delhi floods: 8 superfoods to prevent diseases

Batters who have hit most fifties in World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

Karnataka Elections Results: Congress leader Siddaramaiah says, 'this mandate against Narendra Modi'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Breaks Down, Packs Bags To Leave The House, Know Why

“It was the President’s right…” TMC’s Kunal Ghosh over new Parliament Building row

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

HomeBusiness

hollywood

Good news! Ahead of wedding season, gold prices see huge fall in just 20 days, silver also becomes cheaper

Gold prices have fallen by up to Rs 3,292 per 10 grams in just 20 in February, days before the wedding season.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 20, 2021, 09:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With the arrival of wedding season in April, the prices of gold and silver are expected to rise again from the month of March itself. But if we talk about February, there has been a tremendous fall in gold prices in just 20 days. Gold prices have fallen by up to Rs 3,292 per 10 grams in just 20 days before the wedding season. At the same time, when talking about the prices of silver, at this time silver has become cheaper by Rs 7,594 per kg as compared to last year's price.

Bullion race results

In the bullion market, the prices of gold and silver are based on futures trading. In the real market, the prices of gold and silver do not remain exactly equal but remain back and forth. Let us now explain how gold has performed in bullion in the last one week. If Gold has fallen by Rs 3292 per 10 grams in the last 20 days, then in the last one week this decline has been up to Rs 1285 per 10 grams. At the same time, the price of silver has been marginally higher than the previous week. Silver has registered an increase of Rs 37.

Difference in price of gold between February 15 - 19 

Gold price was highest in Delhi's Sarafa Bazar on August 7, 2020, when gold touched all-time high of Rs 56,254. But speaking of last week, on February 12, 2021 Friday, when the gold trading closed in the evening, the market closed at Rs 47,386 as compared to the market opening at Rs 47,528 in the morning. That is, gold was cheaper by Rs 142 on February 12. On February 19, the gold rate came down to Rs 46,101 per 10 grams. That is, a fall of Rs 1285 was recorded in a week.

Difference in price of silver between February 15 - 19

On August 7, 2020, silver had reached Rs 76,008 per kg. But on February 19, silver closed at Rs 68,414 per kg. A week ago on February 12, silver was Rs 68,377 per kg. In this way, the prices of the week increased by Rs 37, but it has fallen by Rs 7594 per kg annually. Official figures of gold and silver prices have been taken from Indian Bullion Association.

Gold prices depend on global conditions

The demand for gold in India always remains, but its price depends on the global market. On the one hand, the whole world was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic throughout 2020, and on the other hand gold was continuously making a record. In the year 2020, the gold price had increased by 30%. There was an increase of around 25% globally. In fact, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, investors had invested more in bullion than the stock market.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Supreme Court to start day-to-day hearing from August 2 on pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370

Google Pay users can now make payments without UPI PIN: Check limit and how to activate feature

Netflix now allows you to transfer your history, list, settings and more to another existing account

West Bengal Panchayat Election result live updates: Crude bombs go off in Diamond Harbour, lathi charge in Howrah

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE