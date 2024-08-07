Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

A Guide From Binaryoptions.com On Using Technical Indicators For Effective Binary Options Trading

India's top attractive employer brand revealed, it's not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance or TCS of Ratan Tata, company is...

Finance Bill 2024: FM Sitharaman announces big amendments to LTCG tax proposal, check all changes here

Good days returning for Anil Ambani, his company's shares are on rise, you will forget Mukesh Ambani, Adani's earnings

IND vs SL: Spinners guide Sri Lanka to first ODI series win against India after 27 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kumar Sanu says he gets 'no work' from film industry: 'Everywhere I go...'

Kumar Sanu says he gets 'no work' from film industry: 'Everywhere I go...'

A Guide From Binaryoptions.com On Using Technical Indicators For Effective Binary Options Trading

A Guide From Binaryoptions.com On Using Technical Indicators For Effective Binary Options Trading

India's top attractive employer brand revealed, it's not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance or TCS of Ratan Tata, company is...

India's top attractive employer brand revealed, it's not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance or TCS of Ratan Tata, company is...

5 comfortable bikes in India under Rs 2 lakh

5 comfortable bikes in India under Rs 2 lakh

8 unhealthy sources of protein you should avoid

8 unhealthy sources of protein you should avoid

Exercises to lower high blood sugar, uric acid levels instantly

Exercises to lower high blood sugar, uric acid levels instantly

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

HomeBusiness

Business

Good days returning for Anil Ambani, his company's shares are on rise, you will forget Mukesh Ambani, Adani's earnings

A key player in this resurgence is the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which holds a substantial stake of approximately 2.56%, equating to 10,27,58,930 shares

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 08:52 PM IST

Good days returning for Anil Ambani, his company's shares are on rise, you will forget Mukesh Ambani, Adani's earnings
Reliance Power has declared itself debt-free, a move that has sparked a revival in its stock
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The market was buzzing with speculation, but no one expected this twist. Anil Ambani, once overshadowed by the financial giants in his own family, has staged an incredible comeback. His company, Reliance Power, saw a remarkable surge in share value, defying market trends and leaving investors astounded. 

In recent times, Reliance Power has declared itself debt-free, a move that has sparked a revival in its stock. The shares, which had once plummeted by 99% to a mere Rs 1, have made an astonishing recovery, climbing by 90% over the past year. As of August 7, 2024, Reliance Power shares are trading at Rs 32.03, marking a 2.63% increase from the previous day. Just last week, the shares even surpassed Rs 34, highlighting a strong upward trend.

The current market capitalization of Reliance Power stands at a significant Rs 12,866.36 crore. A key player in this resurgence is the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which holds a substantial stake of approximately 2.56%, equating to 10,27,58,930 shares. This strategic support has undoubtedly bolstered investor confidence in the company’s prospects.

Anil Ambani's journey has not been without its challenges. In May 2008, Reliance Power's shares were priced at Rs 260.78 each, only to crash to Rs 1 by March 2020. This dramatic fall mirrored the turbulent times for the company and its investors. However, the tide has turned dramatically. From its lowest point in 2020, the company has delivered a staggering multibagger return of 2778.33% to its investors. Over the past five years, the stock has yielded an impressive return of 821.07%.

The catalyst for this remarkable turnaround lies in the company’s strategic decision to eliminate its debt. This financial restructuring has positioned Reliance Power to focus on expanding its business operations. Furthermore, recent budget announcements favoring the power sector are expected to benefit the company significantly, enabling it to compete with private sector giants more effectively.

Anil Ambani’s resurgence is a testament to resilience and strategic foresight. As Reliance Power continues its upward trajectory, the market watches closely, eager to see how far this resurgence can go.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'We faced exploitation': Avneet Kaur accused of fraud by jewellery brand, netizens slam actress for 'trashy behaviour'

'We faced exploitation': Avneet Kaur accused of fraud by jewellery brand, netizens slam actress for 'trashy behaviour'

Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...

Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...

Meet world's richest businessman ever who was an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani...

Meet world's richest businessman ever who was an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani...

This Bollywood star left his homemaker wife due to superiority complex, married foreigner; then his ex-wife became...

This Bollywood star left his homemaker wife due to superiority complex, married foreigner; then his ex-wife became...

Delhi-NCR news: New bypass to be built in Greater Noida, to ease traffic in these areas; check route, distance and more

Delhi-NCR news: New bypass to be built in Greater Noida, to ease traffic in these areas; check route, distance and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement